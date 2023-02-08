10x in 5 years: How Radhika Gupta built a ₹1 trillion mutual fund company
- ‘My team’s mantra has been ‘chappal ghiso’ (wear out your shoes). We have no choice but to work a little harder … We have to be more available, we have to be more innovative’
Radhika Gupta joined Edelweiss Asset Management Co. as chief executive officer in 2017. At the time, the fund house had assets of ₹9,128 crore. This figure has grown to ₹1,01,406 crore in January 2023. Gupta spoke to Mint about her journey.
