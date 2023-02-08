10x in 5 years: How Radhika Gupta built a 1 trillion mutual fund company

We have had an AMC licence for many years. But with the JP Morgan acquisition, it was very clear that the Edelweiss group was going to focus on the business. Our team is a very execution-focused team rather than a debating and boardroom kind of team. So, the idea was just to get the basics in place. We had this phase called ‘Clean Up’ which was the post-merger cleanup, then catch up, and then go out and win. And that's honestly how it played out. So, we’ve grown from 40 people to about 300 today. We achieved this with no five-year plan, just getting execution off the ground. I remember also travelling very aggressively. I met thousands of distributors in the first year, just to sell our story. Even now, the team travels very aggressively. Post having a baby, I'm also in two locations a month. One large and one one midsize location, one developed and one emerging market, as we say. We're not travelling for an NFO (New Fund Offer). We’re just travelling to engage.