Builders are offering discounts and gifts for home buyers, deferring payment plans and foregoing charges to tap a nascent revival in the property market. They join a slew of Indian companies -- from consumer durable manufacturers to auto makers -- slashing prices to bolster demand during the festive season. Walmart-backed e-commerce giant Flipkart has discounts of as much as 80% on some electronics as part of a big billion sale.

