11+1 monthly gold savings schemes offered by jewelers explained

Indian women's love for gold is unbeatable. Though experts explain that holding gold in jewelry form should not be considered as an investment due to high making charges and extra costs involved, a lot of Indian women still prefer to own gold as jewelry to wear it with pride. Gold has been on a ride in the recent few months due to pandemic. The yellow metal had hit a record high of ₹56,200 last month. Owing to high prices, buying gold in one go might hit pockets very hard. To cater to the customers, gold jewelers are offering special monthly schemes where the investors put in a fixed sum every month and redeem it in form of jewelry after 12 months.