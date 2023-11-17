11 best flexi cap mutual fund schemes with highest returns in past ten years
An increasing urge to invest in flexi-cap funds considering the increasing frequency of market volatilities and the resulting economic turmoil that has relegated many large-cap companies to the backfoot while propelling the mid-sized and small-sized companies to lead the stock market from the front.
Given the stock market’s erratic behaviour, numerous investors find themselves bewildered regarding their investment decisions. The ongoing discussion about whether to invest in large-cap, mid-cap, or small-cap sectors has intensified, leading many, particularly those new to investing, to gravitate towards flexi-cap funds. These funds enable investors to allocate their investments across all market capitalization categories.