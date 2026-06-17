‘ ₹1.1 lakh on rent, ₹20,000 on groceries’: Indian Man's Poland expense breakdown sparks debate online

A video posted by an Indian man living in Warsaw, Poland, has gone viral after he shared a detailed breakdown of his monthly expenses as part of what he described as a comfortable lifestyle for a working couple.
The creator revealed that he and his partner spend around 8,500 Polish złoty every month, which works out to approximately ₹2.1 lakh. The breakdown included housing, groceries, transport, leisure activities and domestic help, giving viewers a glimpse into everyday life in the Polish capital.
"Living in the heart of Warsaw. Here's what a comfortable lifestyle costs us as a couple each month—from rent and groceries to squash dates and weekend adventures," read the caption accompanying the Instagram post.
According to the video, the couple's largest monthly expense is rent and utilities.
The man said they spend around 4,500 PLN every month on housing-related costs, which converts to roughly ₹1.1 lakh. Living in central Warsaw, one of Poland's most expensive cities, accounts for more than half of their monthly budget.
The couple spends another 800 PLN, or approximately ₹20,000, on groceries every month.
While the amount appeared modest compared to their overall spending, it quickly became the most discussed aspect of the video.
Many viewers questioned whether a couple living in Warsaw could realistically keep grocery expenses that low, prompting a lively debate in the comments section.
The video also outlined several lifestyle-related expenses.
The man said he and his partner spend around 1,500 PLN, or roughly ₹38,000, on weekend activities. This includes playing squash, shopping and eating out.
Since both work full-time, they have hired a house help who visits once a week. The service costs them around 800 PLN a month, equivalent to approximately ₹20,000.
Transportation expenses, including cabs and public transport, amount to around 400 PLN, or nearly ₹10,000 monthly.
The couple also budgets around 500 PLN (approximately ₹13,000) for miscellaneous expenses such as salon visits and everyday purchases.
When combined, these costs add up to about 8,500 PLN per month, which the creator said is approximately ₹2.1 lakh.
The video attracted a flood of comments, with many users focusing on the grocery budget.
One user wrote, "I think you eat just little, because 800 zł for 2 people is really not enough. I would say 1500-2000 zł is realistic."
Another commenter questioned how the couple managed to spend so little on food while living in Warsaw.
"How can you spend only 800 on groceries as a couple in Warsaw?? I spend almost 2000 with my kid in a smaller city with lower prices. Also, for people who don't know Polish reality, minimum salary is around 3600 after taxes," the user wrote.
Others felt the figures were reasonable, while also wondering whether dietary choices played a role in keeping costs low.
"I think your cost look very good. 🙌
For people that question groceries, maybe fill them in if you buy meet or not :) I would assume not," another user commented.
Some viewers were more curious about the transport expenses.
"Why do you spend so much on transport? Unless u use Uber a lot a quarterly pass is just over 300 a person so 600 two for three months not 400 a month. Maybe you want to check that," one commenter wrote.
Not everyone disagreed with the numbers, however.
"Seems realistic.. great video," another user commented.
The post has since become part of a broader conversation around the cost of living abroad, with users comparing expenses in Poland to those in India and other European countries. While opinions differed on specific figures, the breakdown offered a detailed look at how one Indian couple manages its finances while living in the heart of Warsaw.
Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.<br><br> Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.<br><br> Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.
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