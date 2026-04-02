₹13 crore digital arrest scam: Ex-Delhi judge says awareness is your strongest defence— 6 ways to protect yourself

Growing digital arrest scams use fake police and court threats to coerce citizens into transferring large sums, highlighting the urgent need for awareness, verification, and strong cyber fraud protection.

Shivam Shukla
Updated2 Apr 2026, 09:30 PM IST
Cyber criminals use fake video calls and virtual court setups to exploit fear and authority.
Cyber criminals use fake video calls and virtual court setups to exploit fear and authority.(pixabay)

A 77-year-old Delhi retiree lost more than 13 crore in a sophisticated ‘digital arrest’ scam. In this case, fraudsters duped her by impersonating police officers and a judge through a WhatsApp video call. Such scams are on the rise across the country; they primarily target elderly, financially sound, and less informed citizens, as detailed in a recent Wall Street Journal article.

The exploitation is based on threats, fear, authority and isolation. The victims in such cases are isolated from family and friends and forced to transfer funds. This makes it vital for all citizens to carefully acknowledge and understand the reality.

‘Digital arrest’ illegal, says ex-judge

Sanjeev Jain, former Principal District & Sessions Judge, Delhi and now a practising advocate, cautioned citizens, stating, “There is no concept of ‘digital arrest’ in Indian law. As laid down in DK Basu v. State of West Bengal (1997), any arrest must strictly follow due process—with proper identification, documentation, and access to legal counsel. Any claim of a ‘digital arrest’ is nothing but a scam that exploits fear and the illusion of authority. Citizens must remain alert, refuse to panic, and promptly report such attempts to the police or cyber authorities to safeguard themselves and their finances. ‘Digital arrest’ is merely an illusion created by fraudsters—awareness remains your strongest defence.”

Also Read | How to use RBI’s Sachet Portal in FY27 to protect yourself from financial fraud

Jain's warning clearly establishes the significance of staying vigilant and legally informed in an era of increasingly sophisticated cyber fraud. As the scamsters continue to evolve new ways to cheat, innocent victims continue to get duped, and knowledge building remains the strongest way to overcome such scams.

How was the 77-year-old Delhi woman duped of 13 crore?

The victim received a video call from fraudsters posing as police officials. They claimed she was involved in a sophisticated money laundering case. Over a period of 16 days, she was subjected to immense trauma and coerced into ‘virtual court’ proceedings.

Later on, based on the same pretext, she was made to transfer money from multiple bank accounts for ‘verification and auditing’ purposes. The fraudsters even staged a fake police station act and scripted court sessions to make the threat seem legitimate.

Also Read | Mumbai judge loses ₹93,000 to cyber fraud

6 ways to stay safe from digital arrest scams

Let us look at six ways all citizens can protect themselves from such digital arrest scams.

  1. Verify independently: If you are ever faced with such ‘digital arrest’ threats, never panic and conduct an independent background check. Call the official numbers of the cyber cell and contact your nearest police station for clarity. Never trust any unknown contacts, calls or text messages blindly.
  2. Avoid urgent money transfers: Law enforcement officials never request that any citizen make immediate payments, online, in person, or through any other means. Be clear that any such request is a clear red flag. Never transfer funds or share confidential data.
  3. Talk to family or friends: The fraudsters rely on isolating their victims and manipulating them based on emotions and psychological pressure. Make sure you never fall for such tricks, and always keep your family, friends, and authorities in the loop in case you are faced with threats of ‘digital arrest.’
  4. Protect sensitive info: Ensure you safeguard confidential data such as OTPs, CVVs, ATM PINs, and internet banking credentials. Sharing of such confidential data can result in causing immediate financial losses that might even be difficult to reverse.
  5. Be wary of staged setups: Fake uniforms, identity cards, flags, and courts are common tricks fraudsters use. Never fall for such staged scams. Ensure that you understand basic legal procedures and guidelines as elucidated by the former Delhi judge.
  6. Use banking safeguards: Set transaction alerts, set daily limits, and use separate accounts. Make sure you know how to block your credit or debit card in case you face a sudden emergency. This simple trick can make a huge difference and protect your financial credibility, credit score and credit profile in the long run.

Also Read | Digital arrest fraud costs Noida man ₹1 crore: 5 tips to stay safe

Citizens must report suspicious activity to local police or cyber cells immediately. Awareness, caution, and quick action are the best defences against such scams, helping protect both personal finances and the wider community.

Citizens can also file a complaint with the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal at: https://cybercrime.gov.in/ to ensure prompt action against such fraudulent activities.

For all personal finance updates, visit here.

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