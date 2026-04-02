₹13 crore digital arrest scam: Ex-Delhi judge says awareness is your strongest defence— 6 ways to protect yourself

A 77-year-old Delhi retiree lost more than ₹13 crore in a sophisticated ‘digital arrest’ scam. In this case, fraudsters duped her by impersonating police officers and a judge through a WhatsApp video call. Such scams are on the rise across the country; they primarily target elderly, financially sound, and less informed citizens, as detailed in a recent Wall Street Journal article.
The exploitation is based on threats, fear, authority and isolation. The victims in such cases are isolated from family and friends and forced to transfer funds. This makes it vital for all citizens to carefully acknowledge and understand the reality.
Sanjeev Jain, former Principal District & Sessions Judge, Delhi and now a practising advocate, cautioned citizens, stating, “There is no concept of ‘digital arrest’ in Indian law. As laid down in DK Basu v. State of West Bengal (1997), any arrest must strictly follow due process—with proper identification, documentation, and access to legal counsel. Any claim of a ‘digital arrest’ is nothing but a scam that exploits fear and the illusion of authority. Citizens must remain alert, refuse to panic, and promptly report such attempts to the police or cyber authorities to safeguard themselves and their finances. ‘Digital arrest’ is merely an illusion created by fraudsters—awareness remains your strongest defence.”
Jain's warning clearly establishes the significance of staying vigilant and legally informed in an era of increasingly sophisticated cyber fraud. As the scamsters continue to evolve new ways to cheat, innocent victims continue to get duped, and knowledge building remains the strongest way to overcome such scams.
The victim received a video call from fraudsters posing as police officials. They claimed she was involved in a sophisticated money laundering case. Over a period of 16 days, she was subjected to immense trauma and coerced into ‘virtual court’ proceedings.
Later on, based on the same pretext, she was made to transfer money from multiple bank accounts for ‘verification and auditing’ purposes. The fraudsters even staged a fake police station act and scripted court sessions to make the threat seem legitimate.
Let us look at six ways all citizens can protect themselves from such digital arrest scams.
Citizens must report suspicious activity to local police or cyber cells immediately. Awareness, caution, and quick action are the best defences against such scams, helping protect both personal finances and the wider community.
Citizens can also file a complaint with the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal at: https://cybercrime.gov.in/ to ensure prompt action against such fraudulent activities.
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