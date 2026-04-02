₹13 crore digital arrest scam: Ex-Delhi judge says awareness is your strongest defence— 6 ways to protect yourself

Verify independently : If you are ever faced with such ‘digital arrest’ threats , never panic and conduct an independent background check. Call the official numbers of the cyber cell and contact your nearest police station for clarity. Never trust any unknown contacts, calls or text messages blindly.

Avoid urgent money transfers : Law enforcement officials never request that any citizen make immediate payments, online, in person, or through any other means. Be clear that any such request is a clear red flag. Never transfer funds or share confidential data.

Talk to family or friends : The fraudsters rely on isolating their victims and manipulating them based on emotions and psychological pressure. Make sure you never fall for such tricks, and always keep your family, friends, and authorities in the loop in case you are faced with threats of ‘digital arrest.’

Protect sensitive info : Ensure you safeguard confidential data such as OTPs, CVVs, ATM PINs, and internet banking credentials. Sharing of such confidential data can result in causing immediate financial losses that might even be difficult to reverse.

Be wary of staged setups : Fake uniforms, identity cards, flags, and courts are common tricks fraudsters use. Never fall for such staged scams. Ensure that you understand basic legal procedures and guidelines as elucidated by the former Delhi judge.