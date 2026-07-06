₹14.65 lakh salary? Here's how you can legally reduce your income tax liability to zero under new tax regime

A 14.65 lakh CTC does not necessarily mean you have to pay income tax under the new tax regime. With the right salary structure, employer contributions to EPF and NPS, and the standard deduction, your taxable income can be brought down to 11.99 lakh, making you eligible for zero tax liability.

Sheetal Goel
Published6 Jul 2026, 05:52 PM IST
<span class='webrupee'>₹</span>14.65 lakh salary? How to legally make your tax liability zero in the new regime (AI-generated image)
₹14.65 lakh salary? How to legally make your tax liability zero in the new regime (AI-generated image)

Many salaried individuals assume that earning more than 12 lakh automatically means they have to pay income tax under the new tax regime. However, that's not always true.

If your annual Cost to Company (CTC) is 14.65 lakh, you may still be able to reduce your taxable income below 12 lakh and legally bring your income tax liability down to zero, provided your salary structure includes eligible employer contributions.

Here’s how the calculation works to bring tax liability down to zero for FY 2026–27 under the new tax regime.

How can a 14.65 lakh salary become tax-free?

Let's assume:

  • Annual CTC: 14,65,000
  • Basic salary: 7,32,500 (Assume this to be 50% of CTC)

Under the new tax regime, two employer contributions can reduce your taxable income.

  • Employer's NPS contribution (up to 14% of basic salary) is deductible.
  • Employer's EPF contribution (12% of basic salary) forms part of retirement benefits and reduces taxable salary under this salary structure.

In addition, every salaried taxpayer under the new regime gets a standard deduction of 75,000.

Also Read | How to rectify a tax credit mismatch in your filed ITR: Complete guide

How your tax liability becomes zero in the new regime?

ParticularsAmount ( )
Annual CTC14,65,000
Standard Deduction75,000
Taxable Salary before employer deductions13,90,000
Employer NPS Contribution (14% of basic salary, i.e. 7,32,500)1,02,550
Employer EPF Contribution (12% of basic, i.e. 7,32,500)87,900
Total Employer Deductions1,90,450
Net Taxable Income11,99,550
Income Tax Payable 0

The main point is to reduce the net taxable income below 12 lakh. Under the new tax regime, individuals with taxable income up to 12 lakh can effectively pay zero income tax because of the 60,000 rebate available under Section 87A.

In this example:

  • Taxable salary after standard deduction = 13.90 lakh
  • Less employer EPF and employer NPS contributions = 1.90 lakh
  • Final taxable income = 11,99,550

Since the taxable income falls below 12 lakh, the tax liability becomes nil.

What is the role of employer NPS and EPF contributions?

A major factor behind this tax saving is your employer's contribution to retirement benefits.

  • Under Section 80CCD(2), an employer's contribution to an employee's National Pension System (NPS) account is eligible for a tax deduction under the new tax regime.
  • For all categories of employers, the NPS deduction is available for contributions of up to 14% of the employee's salary (basic salary plus dearness allowance). Since this contribution is made by the employer, it helps reduce the employee's taxable income, thereby lowering the overall tax liability.
  • Employer contribution to EPF also forms part of the retirement savings structure. In salary packages where this component is structured appropriately, it can easily contribute to lowering the employee's taxable salary.

Also Read | ₹30 lakh salary doesn't mean 30% tax in new regime: Here's why it's just 15.86%

What are the key points to remember?

Keep these points in mind:

  • The example assumes basic salary is 50% of CTC.
  • Employer NPS contribution is calculated at 14% of basic salary.
  • Employer EPF contribution is assumed at 12% of basic salary.
  • If your employer does not offer NPS or has a different salary structure, your taxable income and final tax liability may differ.

Disclaimer: This is only for informational and educational purposes. Please consult a qualified tax expert for the latest tax laws and regulations.

About the Author

Sheetal Goel

Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.

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