₹14.65 lakh salary? Here's how you can legally reduce your income tax liability to zero under new tax regime

Many salaried individuals assume that earning more than ₹12 lakh automatically means they have to pay income tax under the new tax regime. However, that's not always true.
If your annual Cost to Company (CTC) is ₹14.65 lakh, you may still be able to reduce your taxable income below ₹12 lakh and legally bring your income tax liability down to zero, provided your salary structure includes eligible employer contributions.
Here’s how the calculation works to bring tax liability down to zero for FY 2026–27 under the new tax regime.
Let's assume:
Under the new tax regime, two employer contributions can reduce your taxable income.
In addition, every salaried taxpayer under the new regime gets a standard deduction of ₹75,000.
|Particulars
|Amount ( ₹)
|Annual CTC
|14,65,000
|Standard Deduction
|75,000
|Taxable Salary before employer deductions
|13,90,000
|Employer NPS Contribution (14% of basic salary, i.e. ₹7,32,500)
|1,02,550
|Employer EPF Contribution (12% of basic, i.e. ₹7,32,500)
|87,900
|Total Employer Deductions
|1,90,450
|Net Taxable Income
|11,99,550
|Income Tax Payable
|₹0
The main point is to reduce the net taxable income below ₹12 lakh. Under the new tax regime, individuals with taxable income up to ₹12 lakh can effectively pay zero income tax because of the ₹60,000 rebate available under Section 87A.
In this example:
Since the taxable income falls below ₹12 lakh, the tax liability becomes nil.
A major factor behind this tax saving is your employer's contribution to retirement benefits.
Keep these points in mind:
Disclaimer: This is only for informational and educational purposes. Please consult a qualified tax expert for the latest tax laws and regulations.
Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.
Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.