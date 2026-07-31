₹15 lakh income, different tax liabilities: Why salaried middle class ends up paying highest tax

With the 31 July Income Tax Return (ITR) filing deadline here, millions of taxpayers are either rushing to submit their returns or hoping for a last-minute extension. But beyond the annual compliance exercise lies a question many taxpayers overlook: Does earning the same income mean paying the same amount of tax?

The answer is no.

India's income tax system is progressive - higher incomes are taxed at higher rates. Yet final tax liability depends not just on how much a person earns, but also how that income is earned. Salary, pension, professional income and business income are governed by different rules on deductions, exemptions and expense claims, often resulting in vastly different tax outgoes.

Consider four taxpayers, each earning ₹15 lakh a year: a salaried software engineer, a retiree living on a pension, a freelance consultant and a small entrepreneur with ₹15 lakh annual turnover. Although they fall in the same income bracket, their tax bills vary dramatically—from nearly ₹1 lakh in one case to nil in another.

Here's how the tax system treats each of them.

Same ₹ 15 Lakh, Different Tax: How the Type of Income Drives Your Liability Illustration under the New Tax Regime, FY 2025-26 (AY 2026-27) Particulars Employee

( ₹ 15 lakh salary) Retiree

( ₹ 15 lakh passive income) Freelance professional

(Section 44ADA) Startup founder

(Section 44AD) Gross amount ( ₹ ) 15,00,000 15,00,000 15,00,000 15,00,000 Nature of the ₹ 15 lakh Gross salary Gross passive income (rent + interest) Gross professional receipts Business turnover How taxable income is computed Salary taxed in full, less standard deduction of ₹ 75,000 30% standard deduction under Sec 24(a) on rental income; interest fully taxed 50% of receipts deemed as income under Sec 44ADA 6% of turnover deemed as income under Sec 44AD (digital receipts) Net taxable income ( ₹ ) 14,25,000 12,12,000 7,50,000 90,000 Tax payable incl. 4% cess ( ₹ ) 97,500 12,480 0 0 Reason for the outcome Salary is taxed on almost the entire amount Marginal relief applies just above the ₹ 12 lakh rebate limit Falls within ₹ 12 lakh; fully rebated under Sec 87A Falls within ₹ 12 lakh; fully rebated under Sec 87A Source: ClearTax Assumptions & notes: ₹ 15 lakh is taken as gross professional receipts for the freelancer (44ADA) and as business turnover for the founder (44AD); for the employee and retiree it is gross income. Retiree: rental income assumed at ₹ 9.6 lakh and the balance ₹ 5.4 lakh as interest; the 30% deduction under Sec 24(a) on rent ( ₹ 2.88 lakh) brings net taxable income to ₹ 12.12 lakh. Founder: 6% of turnover is treated as income, assuming receipts are fully digital. The same ₹ 15 lakh turnover assumption applies to both the 44AD and 44ADA columns. All figures are under the new tax regime for FY 2025-26 (AY 2026-27). The Sec 87A rebate makes tax nil where net taxable income is up to ₹ 12 lakh; marginal relief cushions incomes marginally above ₹ 12 lakh. The taxpayer has not done any tax planning, and the deductions considered here are available to the particular income, without conditions to be fulfilled.

What does table show? In this example, four taxpayers each report ₹15 lakh, yet their tax liability ranges from ₹97,500 to nil.

"Under the new regime, the same headline number can produce very different tax depending on whether it is salary, passive income, professional receipts or business turnover, because deductions, presumptive schemes and the ₹12 lakh rebate all work differently on each," CA Chandni Anandan, Tax Expert at ClearTax, told LiveMint.

How does system treat salaried employees? A salaried employee, with only the ₹75,000 standard deduction under the new tax regime, pays the highest tax at ₹97,500.

How does it apply to pensioners? A retiree earning from pension, rental income and interest pays just ₹12,480, as the 30% standard deduction on rental income reduces taxable income to just above the ₹12 lakh rebate threshold, with marginal relief further bringing down the tax.

What about freelancers? A freelancer opting for the presumptive taxation scheme under Section 44ADA is taxed on only 50% of gross receipts, reducing taxable income to ₹7.5 lakh, which is fully offset by the Section 87A rebate.