15% of people below 45 years fail to get health insurance because of THIS reason1 min read 27 Aug 2023, 03:19 PM IST
Rising lifestyle diseases hinder health insurance for adults, with diabetes as the major obstacle
There has been a constant rise in the number of lifestyle diseases among youngsters and adults. The prevalence of these diseases leaves young adults bereft of opportunities to take health insurance. On average, 15% of people aged below 45 years fail to get any health insurance policy because of pre-existing diseases like heart disorders, uncontrolled diabetes, chronic liver and lung disease, etc, says PolicyBazaar’s data.