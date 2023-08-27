There has been a constant rise in the number of lifestyle diseases among youngsters and adults. The prevalence of these diseases leaves young adults bereft of opportunities to take health insurance. On average, 15% of people aged below 45 years fail to get any health insurance policy because of pre-existing diseases like heart disorders, uncontrolled diabetes, chronic liver and lung disease, etc, says PolicyBazaar’s data.

Maximum adults fail to get health insurance because of uncontrollable diabetes

According to the data shared by PolicyBazaar, out of the total adults who were bereft of health insurance, 17% of them suffered from uncontrollable diabetes.

View Full Image Adults with uncontrolled diabetes have high chances of failing to get a health insurance (PolicyBazaar)

With this, diabetes becomes the major roadblock in the road to getting health insurance. Apart from diabetes, 16% of adults suffer from heart disorders like BP, cholesterol, heart blockage, etc. The percentage of adults who failed to get health insurance because of chronic liver or lung disease ranged between 12-13%.

Prevalence of non-communicable diseases in India

Increasing medical costs because of illnesses also take a toll on adults who are already suffering from a disease and can’t manage to get health insurance. According to the Ministry of Science and Technology, chronic or Non-Communicable diseases are continuously rising across the globe. They account for 73% of all deaths. In India, the percentage of deaths due to non-communicable diseases is 53%. According to the ministry, India is the home to people with the highest number of people with Diabetes in the world. It has around 77 million people living with the disease. Moreover, it is expected to increase to 134 million by 2045. Not just diabetes, Indians are also highly vulnerable to heart disorders as well. The Ministry says that India suffers loss of life at an early age due to cardiovascular disease which accounts for one-fourth of all deaths. There is also a steep increase in cases of hypertension in the rural as well as urban population of the country.