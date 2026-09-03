16 mutual funds delivered over 20% SIP returns in 10 years; ₹10,000 monthly investment grew to ₹38.8 lakh

For investors who stay with their mutual fund SIPs through market ups and downs, time can make a significant difference to the eventual corpus. A decade of regular investing can allow returns to compound across different market cycles, although not every fund is able to sustain strong performance for that long.
An analysis of Value Research data shows that 16 schemes delivered annualised SIP returns of more than 20% over the past 10 years.
Nippon India Small Cap Fund led the pack with a 22.51% 10-year SIP return. A ₹10,000 monthly SIP in the fund over the period would have grown to about ₹38.8 lakh, against a total investment of ₹12 lakh.
What stands out, however, is that the 10-year leaders were spread across different investment strategies. Small-cap and mid-cap funds featured prominently, but the list also included gold, infrastructure, healthcare, multi-asset and ELSS funds.
Nippon India Small Cap Fund was followed by Bank of India Manufacturing & Infrastructure Fund and Quant Multi Asset Allocation Fund, with 10-year SIP returns of 22.10% and 22.02%, respectively. Invesco India Mid Cap Fund was close behind at 21.95%.
7 of the 16 funds were small-cap or mid-cap funds. The remaining nine came from infrastructure, healthcare, ELSS and multi-asset categories.
Mutual fund
10-year SIP return
₹10,000 monthly SIP value
|Nippon India Small Cap Fund
|22.51%
|₹38.80 lakh
|Bank of India Manufacturing & Infrastructure Fund
|22.10%
|₹37.97 lakh
|Quant Multi Asset Allocation Fund
|22.02%
|₹37.79 lakh
|Invesco India Mid Cap Fund
|21.95%
|₹37.66 lakh
|SBI Gold Fund
|21.62%
|₹36.99 lakh
|Edelweiss Mid Cap Fund
|21.60%
|₹36.97 lakh
|Quant ELSS Tax Saver Fund
|21.59%
|₹36.94 lakh
|Axis Gold Fund
|21.46%
|₹36.69 lakh
|DSP India T.I.G.E.R. Fund
|21.37%
|₹36.51 lakh
|Union Small Cap Fund
|21.20%
|₹36.17 lakh
|LIC MF Infrastructure Fund
|21.18%
|₹36.15 lakh
|SBI Healthcare Opportunities Fund
|21.01%
|₹35.82 lakh
|ICICI Prudential Infrastructure Fund
|20.93%
|₹35.67 lakh
|Nippon India Growth Mid Cap Fund
|20.81%
|₹35.44 lakh
|HDFC Mid Cap Fund
|20.26%
|₹34.41 lakh
|HSBC Midcap Fund
|20.03%
|₹33.98 lakh
|Source: Value Research. SIP values are based on a ₹10,000 monthly investment for 10 years. Data as of 2nd Sep 2026.
The long-term numbers, therefore, tell a story of sustained compounding rather than a single market rally. But the picture changes considerably when the analysis is narrowed to the past year.
The latest one-year SIP performance is heavily tilted towards small-cap funds. Bank of India Small Cap Fund topped the broader one-year list with a 52.89% return, followed by ITI Small Cap Fund at 44.21% and Union Small Cap Fund at 43.17%.
SBI Healthcare Opportunities Fund was the strongest non-small-cap fund near the top, with a 40.66% return. Mahindra Manulife Small Cap Fund delivered 37.91%, while UTI Healthcare Fund and HSBC Midcap Fund returned 37.19% and 36.04%, respectively.
Several small-cap funds, including Invesco India Small Cap Fund and Sundaram Small Cap Fund, also featured among the stronger one-year performers.
This is where the difference between short- and long-term rankings becomes important. For instance, Quant Multi Asset Allocation Fund, the third-highest 10-year performer, delivered 11.33% over one year.
Similarly, ICICI Prudential Infrastructure Fund posted a 20.93% 10-year SIP return but just 6.55% over one year.
The divergence underscores why investors should be careful about extrapolating recent returns. A one-year performance number can reflect the fortunes of a particular market segment or theme, while a decade-long SIP return captures the effect of staying invested across multiple market conditions.
Kirti Jha is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she writes on mutual funds, taxation, personal finance and macroeconomic developments. Her reporting focuses on helping readers understand complex financial developments through data-driven, research-backed stories that explain how policy changes, market trends and regulatory decisions affect investors and households. <br><br> Before joining Mint, Kirti worked at ET Money, where she specialised in mutual fund research and investment analysis. She tracked portfolio disclosures, fund manager strategies, sectoral allocation shifts and investment trends, distilling large datasets into investor-focused insights. Her work combined quantitative analysis with consumer-centric storytelling, enabling readers to better understand fund positioning, portfolio changes and long-term investment opportunities.<br><br> Kirti holds a Bachelor's degree in Economics from Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and a Master's in Finance from the Jindal School of Banking & Finance at O.P. Jindal Global University. Her academic training emphasised analytical thinking, quantitative research and financial decision-making, providing a strong foundation in understanding capital markets, financial systems and economic policy. With a combined experience in investment research and financial journalism, she is committed to producing accurate, accessible and insightful journalism that empowers readers to make well-informed financial decisions.
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