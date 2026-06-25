₹1,800 monthly EPF contributions can build nearly ₹19 lakh retirement corpus — here's how

When you plan to build a retirement corpus, remember it does not always require extensive or very large investments. Even a relatively modest investment or a monthly contribution to the Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) can eventually create substantial wealth over time. This will be possible due to compounding and the way time helps create wealth.

The attractive interest rates offered by the scheme and the extended periods over which investments are made can collectively help achieve wealth creation.

As of June 2026, the EPF interest rate stands at 8.25% per annum, a rate formally ratified by the Government of India for the financial year.

For salaried employees, this makes EPF one of the most reliable long-term savings instruments, even more so in the current geopolitical environment, where the US-Israel war on Iran has disrupted global supply chains and commodity and oil prices, thereby propelling inflation and underperformance across equity markets.

What can ₹ 1,800 per month become in 25 years? To understand this, let us take a simple example: Suppose an employee contributes ₹1,800 every month to their PF account and continues doing so without any breaks for 25 years.

This will result in an annual contribution of ₹21,600, and the total amount invested over 25 years will be about ₹5.4 lakh. However, the final corpus, when calculated assuming constant interest rates (for simplicity) and crediting EPF interest annually, allows savings to compound over time and will provide a substantial, highly meaningful contribution.

Let us check the complete calculations:

Particulars Amount/ Metric Monthly PF Contribution ₹ 1,800 Annual Contribution ₹ 21,600 Investment Period 25 Years Total Contribution ₹ 5,40,000 EPF Interest Rate 8.25% p.a. Estimated Corpus After 25 Years Around ₹ 18 lakh– ₹ 19 lakh Estimated Interest Earned Around ₹ 13 lakh

These calculations reinforce the point that wealth generated through interest alone can exceed 2x the total amount an individual contributes.

Why is time the biggest advantage? The real strength of the EPF concept lies in its ability to harness investments meaningfully through the investor's consistency, dedication and patience. Without proper planning for long-term investments, it is not possible to make the most of EPF investments.

When you first start investing, the interest earnings will appear very small or nearly negligible. However, as the total balance grows, the interest generated each year increases, creating a compounding effect.

This simply means that employees who start contributing early and continue to follow the track, remain invested for decades, and eventually accumulate a sizeable retirement fund, compared with individuals who are not consistent with their EPF investments.

In such cases, even minor PF contributions in initial years, without making large monthly contributions, can grow into substantial corpuses in later years as the investor prepares for a successful retirement.

Future salary hikes, increments, business growth or any other source of income, along with the corresponding increase in PF contributions, can further boost the eventual corpus.

Also Read | Has your EPF interest been credited? Check PF balance and employer deposits

What is concept of tax on interest credited to EPF account? After the Budget 2021 changes, interest on an employee’s contribution to an EPF account above ₹2.5 lakh during the financial year is taxable in the hands of the employee. This interest is also subject to TDS.

This rule applies only to the employee's contributions, while the employer's contributions are not taxed. The calculation of interest on the threshold limit of ₹2.5 lakh shall also include VPF contributions.

For example, an employee’s basic salary (no dearness allowance) is ₹50,000 per month. The employer deducts 12% of the employee’s basic salary (i.e., ₹6,000) for EPF contributions.

However, the employee voluntarily contributed ₹3.28 lakh to VPF during the financial year. Hence, the employee’s total EPF contribution during the financial year will be ₹4 lakh ( ₹6,000 x 12 + ₹3.28 lakh).

The employee will be required to pay tax on the interest accrued/earned on the excess contribution of ₹2.5 lakh [ ₹72,000 (EPF) + ₹3.28 lakh(VPF) – ₹2.5 lakh].

For government employees contributing to the General Provident Fund (GPF), the threshold has been raised from ₹2.5 lakh to ₹5 lakh. These cases do not apply to an individual who contributes only the minimum of ₹1,800 per month.

Hence, a monthly PF contribution of just ₹1,800 may seem modest today, but over 25 years it could grow to nearly ₹19 lakh at the current EPF interest rate of 8.25%. The example highlights how disciplined savings, a long-term focus, and compounding can help employees build meaningful financial security for retirement.

How can you better plan your EPF contributions and retirement? When you are aiming to devise a retirement plan and decide how to divide your EPF investments, it is prudent to consult a certified financial advisor. Investment professionals can also guide you to explore other meaningful investments and ways through which you can maximise your investments and grow in life.