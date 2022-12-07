2 banks promising over 9% interest rates to senior citizens on fixed deposits

Krishnan Vishwanathan, Founder and Executive Director, RING said “The RBI has made a mammoth effort in making UPI the predominant payment option for any and every transaction in India. QR code transaction, peer to peer payment through bank or phone numbers, online payment to a smallest tea stall to a fine dining restaurant - almost anything is possible using UPI. Having said that, there were a few used cases where traditional payment instruments like credit cards had an advantage. This new announcement completely democratizes UPI for credit and debit payments, removing any gaps in making it the preferred choice of payment for every purchase. Perhaps the most pivotal aspect of today’s announcement is the integration of Single-Block-and-Multiple-Debits (SBMD) within the UPI framework. Essentially, SBMD allows users and merchants to decide on a certain limit to which a credit card may be authorized, making it convenient for customers and giving confidence to merchants. Now that UPI is capable of similar services, it is poised to increase its reach considerably making it the most popular mode of payment in the near future, in line with RBI’s vision. This almost puts UPI at par with a traditional credit card . So we are very positive about the development as it gives digital platforms like ours an opportunity to offer additional benefits to customer though UPI integration."