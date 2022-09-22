2 banks to end senior citizen special fixed deposit scheme from 1st October

HDFC Bank Special FD

On August 18, 2022, HDFC Bank last modified the interest rates on fixed deposits under ₹2 Cr. The "Senior Citizen Care FD" was introduced by HDFC Bank on May 18, 2020, and it is active till September 30, 2022. This scheme has a 5 to 10-year of maturity term, for which HDFC Bank will offer an interest rate of 6.50%, which is 75 basis points higher than the standard rate of 5.75%. HDFC Bank has said on its website that “An Additional Premium of 0.25% (over and above the existing premium of 0.50%) shall be given to Senior Citizens who wish to book the Fixed Deposit less than 5 crores for a tenure of 5 (five) years One Day to 10 Years, during special deposit offer commencing from 18th May'20 to 30th Sep’2022. This special offer will be applicable to new Fixed Deposit booked as well as for the Renewals, by Senior Citizens during the above period. This offer is not applicable to Non-Resident Indian."