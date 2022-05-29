2 CRISIL rated small cap funds with 3 years SIP returns up to 104.61 %

When it comes to high-risk equity investments, financial advisors prefer small cap funds for the long term, since these funds beat large cap and mid cap funds over duration.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
When it comes to high-risk equity investments, financial advisors prefer small-cap funds for the long term, since these funds beat large-cap and mid-cap funds over the long duration. Due to a variety of global and domestic reasons, Indian equities markets have been very volatile in the recent past, but according to Value Research, small-cap funds have given 8.99 per cent trailing returns over the last month, 21.67 per cent trailing returns over the last three years, and 12.42 per cent trailing returns over the last five years, which is significantly higher than large-cap, mid-cap, flexi cap, and multi-cap funds. Small-cap funds managed to generate over 60% annual returns in 2021, which is again stronger than other fund categories. Small-cap funds have traditionally been shown to be riskier and more volatile in the short to medium term than other equity centered funds, but they can outperform other funds in the long run. However, investors should look for funds that have outperformed the Small Cap benchmark. Because the domestic market has been significantly weakened and is now in a bearish phase, it may be beneficial to invest in small-cap funds in small amounts for a diversified portfolio because every dip is a buying opportunity. As a result, here are two funds that have been ranked no.1 by CRISIL and have provided up to 104.61 % SIP returns in three years.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
When it comes to high-risk equity investments, financial advisors prefer small-cap funds for the long term, since these funds beat large-cap and mid-cap funds over the long duration. Due to a variety of global and domestic reasons, Indian equities markets have been very volatile in the recent past, but according to Value Research, small-cap funds have given 8.99 per cent trailing returns over the last month, 21.67 per cent trailing returns over the last three years, and 12.42 per cent trailing returns over the last five years, which is significantly higher than large-cap, mid-cap, flexi cap, and multi-cap funds. Small-cap funds managed to generate over 60% annual returns in 2021, which is again stronger than other fund categories. Small-cap funds have traditionally been shown to be riskier and more volatile in the short to medium term than other equity centered funds, but they can outperform other funds in the long run. However, investors should look for funds that have outperformed the Small Cap benchmark. Because the domestic market has been significantly weakened and is now in a bearish phase, it may be beneficial to invest in small-cap funds in small amounts for a diversified portfolio because every dip is a buying opportunity. As a result, here are two funds that have been ranked no.1 by CRISIL and have provided up to 104.61 % SIP returns in three years.
Quant Small Cap - Direct Plan-Growth
This fund was established on January 7, 2013, and it is rated No. 1 by CRISIL and 3 stars by Value Research. The last one-year returns of the Quant Small Cap Fund Direct Plan-Growth were 54.70 per cent, and it has provided an average annual return of 8.38 per cent since its inception. As of 31/03/2022, Quant Small Cap Fund Direct Plan-Growth has ₹1,822 crores in assets under management (AUM) and a NAV of ₹125.11 as of May 27, 2022. The fund invests mostly in the Consumer Staples, Services, Healthcare, Construction, and Materials sectors and has a low expense ratio of 0.62 per cent. ITC Ltd., IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd., Arvind Ltd., Linde India Ltd., and Hindustan Copper Ltd. are the fund's top five holdings.
Quant Small Cap - Direct Plan-Growth
This fund was established on January 7, 2013, and it is rated No. 1 by CRISIL and 3 stars by Value Research. The last one-year returns of the Quant Small Cap Fund Direct Plan-Growth were 54.70 per cent, and it has provided an average annual return of 8.38 per cent since its inception. As of 31/03/2022, Quant Small Cap Fund Direct Plan-Growth has ₹1,822 crores in assets under management (AUM) and a NAV of ₹125.11 as of May 27, 2022. The fund invests mostly in the Consumer Staples, Services, Healthcare, Construction, and Materials sectors and has a low expense ratio of 0.62 per cent. ITC Ltd., IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd., Arvind Ltd., Linde India Ltd., and Hindustan Copper Ltd. are the fund's top five holdings.
CRISIL has ranked this fund as no.1, and Value Research has given it a five-star rating. Since its inception on December 19, 2018, the fund has achieved an average yearly return of 29.83 per cent. BOI AXA Small Cap Fund Direct had a 1-year growth rate of 11.49 per cent. BOI AXA Small Cap Fund Direct-Growth has an expense ratio of 1.19 per cent and assets under management (AUM) of ₹297 crores as of 31/03/2022, with a NAV of ₹24.54 as of May 27, 2022. The fund invests in the financial, materials, technology, capital goods, and chemicals industries, among others. KPR Mills Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd., Greenpanel Industries Ltd., and TI Financial Holdings Ltd. are the fund's top five holdings.