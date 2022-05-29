2 CRISIL rated small cap funds with 3 years SIP returns up to 104.61 %

When it comes to high-risk equity investments, financial advisors prefer small-cap funds for the long term, since these funds beat large-cap and mid-cap funds over the long duration. Due to a variety of global and domestic reasons, Indian equities markets have been very volatile in the recent past, but according to Value Research, small-cap funds have given 8.99 per cent trailing returns over the last month, 21.67 per cent trailing returns over the last three years, and 12.42 per cent trailing returns over the last five years, which is significantly higher than large-cap, mid-cap, flexi cap, and multi-cap funds. Small-cap funds managed to generate over 60% annual returns in 2021, which is again stronger than other fund categories. Small-cap funds have traditionally been shown to be riskier and more volatile in the short to medium term than other equity centered funds, but they can outperform other funds in the long run. However, investors should look for funds that have outperformed the Small Cap benchmark. Because the domestic market has been significantly weakened and is now in a bearish phase, it may be beneficial to invest in small-cap funds in small amounts for a diversified portfolio because every dip is a buying opportunity. As a result, here are two funds that have been ranked no.1 by CRISIL and have provided up to 104.61 % SIP returns in three years.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}