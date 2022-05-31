2 govt backed FDs offering inflation-beating returns of 8.50% to senior citizens

Tamil Nadu Power Finance Ltd (TNPFC) and Tamil Nadu Transport Development Finance Corporation Ltd. (TDFC Ltd.) are two government-backed companies that offer returns that outperform inflation.
Retail inflation soared to an eight-year high of 7.79 per cent in April, the highest since May 2014, prompting the RBI's unexpected 40-basis-point repo rate rise. The hike in the repo rate has piqued the interest of fixed deposit (FD) investors, since banks have begun to raise deposit rates. However, investors are still fighting for real returns due to higher inflation, which is resulting in investors failing to beat inflation by getting negative returns in hand. However, there is some good news for them: Tamil Nadu Power Finance Ltd (TNPFC) and Tamil Nadu Transport Development Finance Corporation Ltd. (TDFC Ltd.) are two government-backed companies that offer returns that outperform inflation.
Tamil Nadu Power Finance Ltd (TNPFC)
Customers can choose between non-cumulative and cumulative fixed deposits at this government-backed company of Tamil Nadu. Non-cumulative FD include terms of 2, 3, 4, and 5 years, with interest rates starting from 7.25 per cent, 7.75 per cent to 8% for regular accounts, with senior citizens receiving an additional 0.5 per cent interest rate. In consideration of inflation, regular customers will receive an inflation-beating return of 8% on 60-month deposits with TNPFC, while senior people would receive an inflation-beating return of 8.50 per cent with monthly, quarterly, or yearly payments options.
The maturity length for cumulative fixed deposits is 1, 2, 3, 4, and 5 years, with interest rates ranging from 7.00 per cent, 7.25 per cent, 7.75 per cent, and 8% for the general public, and 0.5 per cent additional interest rates for senior citizens. Interest rates are compounded quarterly and paid on maturity, as the name implies. A fixed deposit account may be opened online with the submission of documents such as a picture, PAN card, Aadhaar card, and a cancelled cheque for risk-free and inflation-beating returns.
Cumulative FD
Period (Month)
On Maturity (%)
12
7.00
24
7.25
36
7.75
48
7.75
60
8.00
Source: tnpowerfinance.com
Non-cumulative FD
Period (Month)
Quarterly (%)
24
7.25
36
7.75
48
7.75
60
8.00
Source: tnpowerfinance.com
Tamil Nadu Transport Development Finance Corporation (TDFC Ltd.)
This non-bank financial company supported by the government offers two fixed deposit options: Period Interest Payment Scheme (PIPS) and Money Multiplier Scheme (MMS). Interest is paid monthly, quarterly, or yearly under the PIPS programme. The minimum deposit to open an account is Rs.50000/-, and the company offers a monthly and quarterly interest rate of 8.00 per cent, as well as an annual rate of 8.24 per cent to the general public, with senior citizens receiving the highest interest rate of 8.50 per cent monthly, quarterly, and 8.77% annually on deposits of 60 months.
The company gives the maximum interest rate of 8.00 per cent to the general public and 8.50 per cent to senior citizens on 60-month deposits under the Money Multiplier Scheme (MMS). The interest rate is compounded quarterly at the appropriate rate and paid along with the principal at maturity. The minimum amount of money that can be deposited is Rs.50000.