2 govt backed FDs offering inflation-beating returns of 8.50% to senior citizens

Retail inflation soared to an eight-year high of 7.79 per cent in April, the highest since May 2014, prompting the RBI's unexpected 40-basis-point repo rate rise. The hike in the repo rate has piqued the interest of fixed deposit (FD) investors, since banks have begun to raise deposit rates. However, investors are still fighting for real returns due to higher inflation, which is resulting in investors failing to beat inflation by getting negative returns in hand. However, there is some good news for them: Tamil Nadu Power Finance Ltd (TNPFC) and Tamil Nadu Transport Development Finance Corporation Ltd. (TDFC Ltd.) are two government-backed companies that offer returns that outperform inflation.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}