2 high rated NBFCs offering inflation-beating returns up to 8.50% on RDs

When it comes to short to long-term investments, recurring deposits are often preferable to debt investors since they allow for monthly installments similar to SIPs and prevent lump sums. The lowest term for recurring deposits is usually six months, while the maximum duration is ten years. It's difficult to earn inflation-beating returns from debt investments in the face of a volatile equities market and increasing inflation. The equity market is witnessing corrections and the annual inflation rate in India grew to 7.79 per cent in April 2022, making debt instruments the best method to hedge your portfolio against inflation. Here are the recurring deposits with up to 8.50% returns given by Shriram Transport Finance Company (STFC) and Shriram City Union Finance, India's two largest non-banking financial companies.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}