2 multi cap funds to look with 3 to 5 years SIP returns over 50%

Investing in multi cap funds is preferable, whether the market is bullish or bearish, since the fund manager invests in all sectors of the market, including large, mid, and small caps, giving an investor a better portfolio diversification to achieve risk-adjusted returns. The fund manager adjusts the percentage of the fund allocated to large cap, mid cap, and small cap stocks based on market conditions. The Nifty 50 has made corrections over the previous five days, as the 50-scrip index has moved within the 16,100-16,200 range, but volatility is likely to persist as the Nifty 50 remains below its five-day, ten-day, twenty-day, fifty-day, hundred-day, and 200-day moving averages. The Nifty Midcap 150 index is down approximately 17 per cent from its all-time high, while the Nifty Small-cap 250 index is still in bearish territory, down -15.53 per cent YTD. Markets may be turbulent in the near term, so investing in equities for the long term with a well-diversified portfolio is a solid option. In a recent research study, the brokerage company Nirmal Bang stated that “The core portfolio for a long term equity investor should consist of diversified equity funds primarily being market cap and sector agnostic with a prime focus on long term wealth creation. Investors looking to invest in equities should go via staggered manner using the SIP route or SWP for next 6-9 months." So here are the two multi-cap funds that have generated above 50% SIP returns in the previous three to five years.

