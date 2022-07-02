2 multi cap mutual funds given up to 31% SIP returns in 3 years

The domestic market has experienced significant volatility this year, with a YTD decline of more than 10%. It is best to start diversifying your portfolio now when the Sensex is 3.90 per cent and the Nifty 50 is 3.74 per cent near the 52-week-low, in order to prevent the impact of one sector or category of stocks on your whole portfolio in a volatile market. Multi-cap mutual funds may be helpful when it comes to diversification since the fund manager invests in all major, mid, and small-cap stocks, which produces superior market-based returns over the long run with a diversified portfolio. The fund can produce a significant risk-adjusted return for your equity wealth support over the course of three to five years. Multi-cap funds are required to invest 25 per cent of their total assets in large-, mid, and small-cap firms or at least 65 per cent investment in equities & equity-linked securities, according to SEBI classification which indicates that the fund can create a significant risk-adjusted return for your equity wealth support over the long term of 3 to 5 years. Here are the two multi-cap funds that, taking into account the fund category, have produced SIP returns of up to 31% over the past three years.

