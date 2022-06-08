2 payments banks promising 5% to 6% interest rates on savings accounts

A payment bank accepts demand deposits, and provides remittance services and other banking services, but does not provide credit facilities such as loans or credit cards. Payment banks, according to the RBI, are the next step in financial inclusion since they offer small savings accounts and payments/remittance services to migrant workers, low-income households, small companies, other unorganised sector organisations, and other individuals. Last year, the RBI decided to increase the maximum balance at the end of the day from ₹1 lakh to ₹2 lakh per individual account in order to better serve their customers, which included MSMEs, small traders, and merchants. Customers from that category can look at savings accounts of Airtel Payments Bank and NSDL Payments Bank that offer their customers an interest rate ranging from 5% to 6% which is much higher than the savings account rate of leading banks like SBI, ICICI, HDFC etc.

