2 tax saving fixed deposits promising over 8% returns to senior citizens

Jana Small Finance Bank

The last time Jana Small Finance Bank increased the interest rates on fixed deposits under ₹2 Cr was on June 15th, 2022. Following the change, the bank is now providing an interest rate of 7.25% for the general public and 8.05% for senior citizens on tax-saving fixed deposits maturing in 5 Years[1825 Days]. Jana Small Finance Bank is the second bank on our list delivering the highest interest rate on tax-saving deposits when the senior citizen interest rate is taken into account. You can get a tax deduction of up to ₹1,50,000 by investing in Jana Bank's Tax Saver Fixed Deposit under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act, 1961.