₹20 lakh CTC? Here's how much your take home salary will be under new labour laws

The new labour codes of the government have come into effect from 1 April, 2026. As a result, your take-home salary from April 2026 could get lower.
The new labour laws are reshaping how your salary is credited each month. The government said that the primary reason for this change was to push more funds into long-term savings while focusing on reducing your monthly take-home pay. With this move, the Centre aims to help salaried individuals save up enough money for their retirement to sustain a healthy life following their superannuation. More funds in retirement funds also mean that one can withdraw higher amounts.
The reforms have issued a “uniform definition of wages”, according to which wages now include basic pay, dearness allowance (DA), and retaining allowance. These three components must make up at least 50% of an employee's total remuneration. At the same time, other components such as bonuses, HRA, and special allowances are classified as exclusions.
However, if these excluded components exceed 50% of the total salary, the excess amount must be added back to wages. This effectively raises the basic wage component for many employees.
Because several statutory benefits are calculated on wages, the change can increase employer and employee contributions to the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPF) and may also affect benefits linked to wage calculations under the Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC).
As a result, retirement and social security benefits such as provident fund, gratuity, and insurance coverage could increase, while take-home pay for employees may decline slightly due to higher deductions.
Let's assume that you have a CTC of ₹20 lakh. Here is how your monthly take home salary will change after the implementation of the labour laws —
|Component
|Before ( ₹/month)
|After ( ₹/month)
|Change ( ₹/month)
|Basic Pay
|63,333
|79,167
|+ ₹15,834
|HRA
|40,000
|40,000
|—
|Special Allowance
|47,400
|31,566
|− ₹15,834
|Total Gross
|1,50,733
|1,50,733
|—
|EPF Deduction (Employee)
|7,600
|9,500
|+ ₹1,900
|EPF Contribution (Employer 12%) (part of CTC)
|7,600
|9,500
|+ ₹1,900
|Professional Tax
|200
|200
|—
|Net Take-Home
|1,42,933
|1,41,033
|− ₹1,900
In this scenario, your take home salary drops by ₹1,900 per month. It must be noted that all these calculations are before tax. The actual salary may change when you factor taxes in.
While this may seem like a bad thing in the short run, over the longer term, this will be beneficial for your retirement savings. You will be contributing ₹45,600 more per year to your provident fund. Meanwhile, your gratuity after just one year of service will increase to ₹45,673.
You can calculate your take home salary in a few seconds with the Mint salary calculator by clicking on this link https://www.livemint.com/tools-calculators/salary-impact-tracker. You can either upload your payslip or write your salary components manually. Then click on the “Calculate My Impact” button to view your take home salary changes instantly without any hustle.
Swastika is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint, covering business news and business trends. She has always been intrigued by the numbers that drive news, which has led to a passion for covering finances as a beat - be it personal finance or corporate. Originally from Kolkata, Swastika’s love for news started at home where her family made sure she read newspapers since she was a kid. <br> With over five years of experience in digital news, and one year at LiveMint, her focus includes writing on the business and personal finance beats. Swastika is a 2020 graduate from the Asian College of Journalism, Chennai, with a specialisation in New Media. Before her current role at LiveMint, she worked at major publications like The Telegraph Online, News18.com and The Economic Times. As a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint, she has extensively covered topics like income tax, Union Budget, economy, personal finance tools and cryptocurrency. <br> Swastika’s specialisations include: <br> Corporate news: Writing and breaking stories from corporates and companies <br> Business trends: Finding what's trending in business and churning original stories <br> Personal finance explainers: Writing explainers on income tax, provident fund, etc. <br> Swastika can be followed on her <a href="https://www.linkedin.com/in/swastika-das-sharma-82a464153/">LinkedIn</a> profile as well as on X at <a href="https://x.com/swastika1005">@swastika1005</a>. She can be reached by email via <a href="swastika.sharma@htdigital.in">swastika.sharma@htdigital.in</a>.
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