₹20 lakh home loan amount: How much can a borrower save by increasing the EMI by ₹5,000 a month? Calculation here

A 20 lakh home loan at 8.5% interest could cost significantly less if you increase your monthly EMI by 5,000. Compare regular and higher EMI calculations to understand potential interest savings, repayment tenure and key factors to consider before increasing your home loan EMI.

Shivam Shukla
Published23 Oct 2026, 02:25 PM IST
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A <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5,000 increase in the monthly EMI on a <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>20 lakh home loan at 8.5% interest could save nearly <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>9.85 lakh in interest and shorten the repayment period. Here’s how higher EMI payments can reduce borrowing costs and help you repay the loan sooner.
A ₹5,000 increase in the monthly EMI on a ₹20 lakh home loan at 8.5% interest could save nearly ₹9.85 lakh in interest and shorten the repayment period. Here’s how higher EMI payments can reduce borrowing costs and help you repay the loan sooner.

Have you taken a home loan? Planning repayments before you borrow protects your borrowing capacity and credit score. One simple lever is the EMI: paying a little more each month can cut your interest bill sharply.

Even a 5,000 increase in the monthly EMI can shorten the repayment period by several years and save lakhs of rupees in interest.

Take a 20 lakh home loan at an illustrative 8.5% a year for 20 years. Raising the EMI by 5,000 a month would save about 9.85 lakh in interest, assuming the rate stays unchanged for the whole tenure. Here is the calculation.

Also Read | Home loan rates rise: How to choose between a higher EMI and a longer tenure?

20 lakh home loan: Regular EMI vs higher EMI

At an interest rate of 8.5% per annum and a repayment tenure of 20 years, the borrower’s monthly EMI would be about 17,356 (approximately). Over the entire tenure, the total interest payable will be approximately 21.66 lakh, bringing the total repayment to about 41.66 lakh.

If the borrower increases the monthly EMI by 5,000 to 22,356, the loan can be repaid in just about 11 years and 11 months. In the process, it saves nearly 9 years of the entire repayment tenure and thus helps the borrower become debt-free much earlier.

Particulars

Regular EMI

Higher EMI

Loan amount 20 lakh 20 lakh
Interest rate8.5%8.5%
Monthly EMI 17,356 22,356
Repayment tenure20 yearsAbout 11 years 11 months
Total interest 21.66 lakh 11.81 lakh
Interest saved 9.85 lakh

Note: The calculations discussed above are illustrative only. For individual cases, refer to the home loan calculators on your lending institution's website.

How much can the borrower save?

Therefore, the calculation in this case is straightforward, as discussed above. With the regular EMI, the borrower would pay approximately 21.66 lakh in interest. Whereas, with the higher EMI, the total interest outgo on the home loan would fall to approximately 11.81 lakh. Furthermore, the time saved is about 8 years and 2 months.

Interest saved = 21.66 lakh − 11.81 lakh = 9.85 lakh (approximately).

By following this, the borrower can also clear the entire home loan about 8 to 9 years earlier, thus reducing the long-term financial burden.

Still, when making home loan decisions, all borrowers should analyse their financial reality, repayment capacity, monthly budgets, emergency savings, and other associated financial obligations before increasing their EMI commitments.

Also Read | Home loan of ₹50 lakh, ₹1 cr: Higher EMI or longer tenure—Calculation explained

Furthermore, the actual savings will depend on the applicable interest rate, the outstanding loan balance, and the repayment terms. The calculation discussed above is illustrative in nature and assumes a constant interest rate throughout the loan tenure. In case of doubts or any hesitation, it is wise to seek guidance from a certified financial advisor and plan your repayments accordingly.

Disclaimer: The calculations are illustrative and assume a constant interest rate throughout the loan tenure. Actual savings may vary depending on the lender’s terms and repayment schedule. Consult a qualified financial adviser before making borrowing decisions.

About the Author

Shivam Shukla

Shivam writes on personal finance, equity markets, and mutual funds. He has previously contributed to several leading publications, including Moneycontrol. He can be reached at shivam.shukla@htdigital.in

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