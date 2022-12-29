As we bid adieu to 2022 and look forward to a more rewarding new year drawing a financial resolution list hoping to boost our assets and wealth, we get to confront the same perennial question: How should we invest in mutual fund? Should it be through SIP or lumpsum.

Archit Gupta, Founder and CEO, Clear said lumpsum investment may be a good idea in a market which is falling and is considerably below expected levels. Where the investor expects the markets to pick up in the near future and then not go down much significantly.

According to Manoj Dalmia, Founder & Director at Proficient Equities, India would probably experience little damage even if a worldwide recession occurred. Foreign investors will have to decide whether to invest in an expensive, fundamentally sound market or in an economy like China that is cheaper in terms of valuation.

Advantage of SIP in times of volatility

Investors may increase their SIP during declining markets and decrease it during rising markets, allowing them to maximize their returns, said Manoj Dalmia

However, the advantage of doing SIPs is first and foremost, it is difficult to accurately time the market for most of us. Secondly, SIP might allow you to enter at lows which may linger for a while, spreading the values at which you buy in the market, added Archit Gupta.

SIP vs Lumpsum

SIP is the right investment method over Lump Sum in most situations. “This is especially true right now, with the turmoil in global markets. SIP is your friend whenever volatility or uncertainty is on the horizon, since it averages out the cost of investment over multiple instalments," said Amber Pabreja, Co-founder of Trendlyne.

Going the SIP route also helps you avoid FOMO (fear of missing out) when the markets rise, and protects your capital when there is a downturn, he added.

Amber Pabreja said that if you have capital which needs to be deployed, it can be put into debt mutual funds in Lump Sum and then moved to Equity MF using STP(Systematic Transfer Plan). STP is like SIP - you move money from one MF to another MF automatically every month.

With Covid-19 hitting China hard, muted FII and MF flows into the equity market (negative in December 2022) and margin pressures on most company bottomlines, SIP is the right instrument for this holiday season, added Amber Pabreja.

Amit Gupta, MD, SAG Infotech suggested investing in conservative classifications such as mid cap, flexi cap, value, special situation, or small cap to profit from possible volatility in these areas. “Looking at both qualitative and quantitative indicators is an excellent strategy to invest in the top performing mutual funds. Considering that equity markets really aren't inexpensive in 2023, we suggest asset selection focused or hybrid category solutions like the multi-asset if a client is contemplating a lumpsum investment," said Gupta.