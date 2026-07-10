20x rule explained: Simple property price test to decide if renting or buying a home is smarter

Are you planning to purchase a new house? Have you considered how you will manage home loan EMIs and ensure hassle‑free repayments to avoid financial stress later? One common dilemma is whether to continue renting or buy a property.

The 20x rule offers a simple framework for comparing a house's cost and rent to its rental value. It is based on the price-to-rent ratio, which compares a property’s purchase price with the annual rent it can generate.

20x Rule Formula: Property Price ÷ Annual Rent (Monthly Rent × 12) The result shows how many years of rent would equal the property’s purchase price. This calculation does not account for additional factors such as loan EMI, taxes, maintenance or appreciation, but it provides a quick benchmark.

For example, if a house costs ₹60 lakh, and the annual rent is ₹3 lakh ( ₹25,000 a month).

₹ 60 lakh ÷ ₹ 3 lakh = 20 The property's price equals 20 years of rent, suggesting that the cost of buying and renting is relatively balanced.

How 20x rule helps in comparing housing decisions The rules specify whether a property is reasonably priced relative to its rental value. It should be used alongside other factors, including applicable interest rates, property appreciation, current financial health and maintenance costs. Let us look at the following calculations to understand the rule better.

Property Price Monthly Rent Annual Rent 20x Rule Result Possible Interpretation ₹ 50 lakh ₹ 25,000 ₹ 3 lakh 16.7x Buying may appear more attractive ₹ 80 lakh ₹ 25,000 ₹ 3 lakh 26.7x Renting may offer better value ₹ 1 crore ₹ 50,000 ₹ 6 lakh 16.7x Buying may be worth evaluating

Taking another example, say a flat is priced at ₹80 lakh with an annual rent of ₹3 lakh.

₹ 80 lakh ÷ ₹ 3 lakh = 26.7 The ratio is above 20, suggesting the property may be expensive relative to the rental benefit, making renting a possible alternative.

On similar lines, a property priced at ₹50 lakh with an annual rent of ₹3 lakh.

₹ 50 lakh ÷ ₹ 3 lakh = 16.7 The ratio is below 20, indicating that ownership is a better value than renting.

Understanding different 20x rule ranges While the 20x benchmark is commonly used as a quick reference, different ranges can provide a broader perspective and offer guidance for aspiring buyers.

Price-to-Rent Ratio General interpretation Below 15x Buying may appear financially favourable, as the property price is relatively low compared to rent. 15x to 20x In a balanced range where personal goals, market conditions, and finances become important, proper guidance from a certified financial advisor is crucial in such situations. Above 20x Renting may appear more attractive, especially if the difference can be invested elsewhere.

Is 20x rule enough to make a final decision? The 20x rule is best viewed as an educational tool rather than a standalone formula for deciding whether to buy or rent. Someone planning to stay in the same location for many years may find ownership more suitable, while someone who values flexibility and freedom in choices may prefer renting.

Aspects such as long-term financial goals, current economic conditions, preferences and investment choices should also be considered.

Also Read | How to use a home loan EMI calculator to plan your home purchase in 2026