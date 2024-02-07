21% of Singapore NRIs are influenced by global trends in investments, survey reveals
India has become a desirable investment location for NRIs. Conservative risk tolerance is favoured by approximately 4% of NRIs based in the UK. The survey reveals that only 1% of NRIs from Canada, the UK, and Singapore prioritize funding for education.
The investment landscape in India offers an enticing opportunity for non-resident Indians (NRIs) looking to diversify their portfolios. This is because NRIs can choose from a diverse array of options, ranging from conventional choices like real estate and equities to modern avenues such as startups and angel investing, allowing them to align with their risk preferences and financial objectives.