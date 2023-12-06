25% rise in purchase volume on e-commerce channels during Diwali; apparel, accessories among most bought items: Visa
In Diwali 2023, E-commerce channels experienced a significant 25% increase in purchase volume, as reported by Visa.
Credit card expenditures during Diwali 2023 have experienced a notable 18 percent surge, indicating a robust consumer spending sentiment and a predilection for digital payment methods. This upswing not only mirrors the celebratory atmosphere but also illuminates shifting consumer choices, as evidenced by a significant 25 percent uptick in transaction volumes on online shopping platforms. Visa’s thorough data analysis provides insights into the dynamics of transactions, both online and in-store, throughout Diwali 2023.