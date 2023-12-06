Credit card expenditures during Diwali 2023 have experienced a notable 18 percent surge, indicating a robust consumer spending sentiment and a predilection for digital payment methods. This upswing not only mirrors the celebratory atmosphere but also illuminates shifting consumer choices, as evidenced by a significant 25 percent uptick in transaction volumes on online shopping platforms. Visa’s thorough data analysis provides insights into the dynamics of transactions, both online and in-store, throughout Diwali 2023.
Visa’s data highlights the prevalence of e-commerce platforms during the festive season, showcasing a month-on-month rise in transactions. This further elaborates on the translation of festive enthusiasm into economic confidence and a readiness to spend among Indian consumers. Notably, e-commerce channels have observed a significant 25 percent increase in purchase volume, while in-person commerce has seen a 12 percent growth.
The analysis explores the interactions between conventional in-person shopping and the rapidly growing domain of e-commerce. The subsequent findings spotlight the highest-performing categories for each channel including:
- In-person commerce: Throughout Diwali 2023, jewellery stores, electronic stores, and grocery stores/supermarkets emerged as the primary categories for face-to-face or in-store transactions. This emphasises the lasting importance of brick-and-mortar retail spaces, especially for items like jewellery and electronics.
- E-commerce: In the domain of online transactions, apparel, and accessories, as well as discount store merchandise, took the spotlight. Despite significant growth in face-to-face commerce, prominent e-commerce platforms have witnessed substantial momentum, particularly during the festive season.
