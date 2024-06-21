25% savings rate common among those over 30 years old, reveals survey
Indians living in Tier-1, Tier-2, and Tier-3 cities were asked to participate in the Moneyview Savings Index 2024 survey to learn more about their financial preferences and savings habits during the previous fiscal year.
The Moneyview Savings Index 2024 reveals current savings and investment patterns in contemporary India. According to the survey, individuals with higher incomes tend to save a larger proportion of their earnings than those with lower incomes.