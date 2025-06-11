₹25,000 monthly income? Here’s how much personal loan you can avail

Banks and non banking financial institutions in the country have witnessed a clear surge in demand for personal loans. Especially among young professionals and first time borrowers.
Now with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) tightening the regulations in 2024-25 to ensure responsible lending and credit management, understanding how much you can borrow on a modest income or salary of ₹25,000 per month is important for efficient financial planning.
Most of the leading financial institutions require a minimum in hand monthly salary or income of ₹13,500 to ₹25,000 for the approval of personal loan applications, depending on whether you are self-employed or salaried.
Further, for a salary of ₹25,000 you must be at least 21 years of age and not exceed 60 years at loan maturity. A clean credit profile and a good credit score preferably above 750 is generally expected for smooth and seamless approvals.
Financial institutions primarily use two methods to determine eligibility:
|Bank
|Estimated loan amount
|Eligibility highlights
|SBI
|₹2.5 lakh – ₹3.0 lakh
|Multiplier method (up to 12x salary), min credit score 700
|HDFC Bank
|₹2.5 lakh – ₹3.75 lakh
|Up to 15x salary, flexible tenure, digital approval
|ICICI Bank
|₹2.5 lakh – ₹3.5 lakh
|Requires salary credit with ICICI, min income ₹25k
|Kotak Bank
|₹2.6 lakh – ₹3.6 lakh
|Customised offers via app, good credit score required
|IndusInd Bank
|₹2.4 lakh – ₹3.0 lakh
|EMI/NMI ratio under 50%, instant eligibility check
Note: Loan amounts vary based on your credit profile, city, employer category, and existing obligations. Final eligibility is determined by the bank’s internal assessment and RBI’s latest 50% Loan-to-Income cap.
Therefore, the Reserve Bank of India’s new guidelines have made personal loan approvals more strict. The focus is to bring down defaults and problems later on.
Key changes include a cap on the loan to income ratio at 50%, stricter KYC and income verification and cooling off period between loan applications. These steps in the long run will help borrowers to repay their loans comfortably.
Now to apply for these loans you will be required to submit your PAN, Aadhaar, salary slips, recent bank statements and proof of address. Most of the leading banks now provide applicants with minimal paper work and instant loan processing and approval through their online portals.
Therefore, on a ₹25,000 monthly salary you can generally borrow between ₹2.5 lakh to ₹3.75 lakh as a personal loan. This will be possible provided you meet the lenders eligibility criteria and maintain a good credit score and a clean credit profile.
Disclaimer: Mint has a tie-up with fintechs for providing credit; you will need to share your information if you apply. These tie-ups do not influence our editorial content. This article only intends to educate and spread awareness about credit needs like loans, credit cards and credit scores. Mint does not promote or encourage taking credit, as it comes with a set of risks such as high interest rates, hidden charges, etc. We advise investors to discuss with certified experts before taking any credit.
Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.