₹25,000 monthly SIP at 12%: Check estimated corpus after 10, 20 and 30 years and see how compounding builds ₹8.74 crore

A well-thought-out Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) remains one of the most effective ways to build long-term economic wealth. This is because such an investment approach focuses on combining time, discipline, devotion and the power of compounding.

These elements, when taken together, allow even the most modest monthly contributions to grow into a meaningful corpus over time. Furthermore, to better understand and acknowledge the power of compounding and the impact of staying invested on wealth generation, let us see how a ₹25,000 monthly SIP, earning an assumed annualised return of 12%, compounds over the years and helps build meaningful wealth.

Clearly understanding the impact of 10, 20, and 30 years of such investing is bound to illustrate how the wealth created in each case can have a profound impact on an individual’s life.

How a ₹ 25,000 monthly SIP grows over time

Investment Period Monthly SIP Total Investment Estimated Corpus at 12% p.a.* Wealth Created 10 years ₹ 25,000 ₹ 30 lakh ₹ 57.5 lakh ₹ 27.5 lakh 20 years ₹ 25,000 ₹ 60 lakh ₹ 2.47 crore ₹ 1.87 crore 30 years ₹ 25,000 ₹ 90 lakh ₹ 8.74 crore ₹ 7.84 crore

Note: *Calculations assume a 12% annual return, compounded monthly. Actual returns may differ as mutual funds are subject to market conditions.

The impact of staying invested The core area of focus here is time. You should be clear that the biggest driver of wealth creation is time. As illustrated above, after 10 years, an investment of ₹30 lakhs grows to around ₹57.5 to ₹58 lakhs.

Now, when you extend the total investment period to 20 years, the invested amount doubles to ₹60 lakh, but the corpus increases by more than 4x to about ₹2.47 crore to ₹2.5 crore.

Finally, over 30 years, the total investment reaches ₹90 lakhs, whereas the corpus swells to about ₹8.75 crore to ₹9 crore. This is nearly 10x the invested amount. This massive acceleration in the eventual wealth creation and corpus generation is nothing but a consequence of planned compounding of wealth. This is happens because returns generate additional returns over successive years.

Compounding rewards patience These calculations and projections of future wealth creation showcase that the largest gains are made in the later years of investing. Given that the investor contributes an additional ₹30 lakh between the 20th and 30th year, the corpus increases by a massive ₹6.2 crore during the same period.

This underlines the fact that long-term wealth creation and economic prosperity do not depend solely on how much an individual invests, but also on how much time is devoted to that investment. It is hence clear that compounding is a powerful weapon of wealth creation that rewards resilience, patience and vision.