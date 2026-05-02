25-year old techie shares how he built a ₹20 lakh portfolio in 3 years while earning under ₹10 lpa

A 25-year old tech professional has caught attention online after sharing how he built a ₹20 lakh investment portfolio in three years, despite earning under ₹10 lakh per annum. In a detailed Reddit post, he outlined his approach to a disciplined saving, consistent investing, and diversified asset allocation, offering a roadmap for young earners looking to grow wealth without a high salary.
According to the original poster, he belongs to an upper middle class family and began his career with ₹4 lakh per annum salary. “A bit of background. Grew up in Bangalore in an upper middle class family. Got an entry level IT job, fresh out of college. Been working in the same org for almost 3 years now,” he wrote.
In the first year of career, he was earning around ₹4–5 lakh per annum, which gradually increased to ₹8–9 lakh over the next three years. While his income grew each year, it wasn’t a massive hike. What set him apart, however, was his disciplined approach to saving and how much of his earnings he set aside.
Despite earning under ₹10 lakh annually, he managed to invest a significant portion of his income. “I am able to invest around 80-85% consistently every month without controlling my spends too much. I still enjoy and i go on trips regularly on my own dime,” he wrote in the post.
Living with his parents helped keep his expenses low, allowing him to channel most of his earnings into investments. His discretionary spending remained largely limited to travel and occasional weekend outings. “Because I stayed at home with my parents, I was able to keep my expenses low and due to my frugal nature I was able to invest,” he shared.
Over time, his investments expanded beyond a single avenue and became more diversified across multiple asset classes. He gradually allocated money into equities, mutual funds, debt funds, among other instruments, ensuring his portfolio wasn't dependent on one source of returns.
“Equity Mutual Funds - 2.77L, Direct Stocks - 4.27L, US Stocks - 6.3L, Savings A/c + debt funds - 6.14 EPF - 75k,” he detailed in the post.
His current portfolio now stands at ₹20.23 lakh. In addition, he holds a separate corpus of around ₹9 lakh in Public provident Fund (PPF), contributed by his parents. He has kept this amount outside his own calculations, focusing only on the wealth built through his personal earnings and investments.
The original poster further shared that he is now preparing for his first job switch and aiming for better opportunities ahead. “Got few offers but I'm on the lookout for the best possible offer,” he said.
“These numbers might seem small or large to people based on their circumstances, but the purpose of this post was to keep myself accountable and show people that you can save and invest even with a low salary,” he wrote.
“I hit the milestone of 20L portfolio value. But my journey still has a long way to go onwards and upwards,” he added.
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. Mint has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)
Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience. <br><br> While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments. <br><br> She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies. <br><br> Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging. <br><br> Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.
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