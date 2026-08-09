28 international funds stop existing SIPs amid overseas investment limits; Edelweiss' Radhika Gupta says ‘no choice’

If you are doing a SIP in international funds, you should be aware of this. There are now a total of 28 international mutual fund schemes that have stopped accepting existing SIP instalments, according to Value Research data reported on 7 August.
The latest moves highlight how regulatory limits on foreign investments are increasingly affecting Indian investors seeking global diversification.
PGIM India has stopped existing SIPs in three international schemes from 8 August, while Edelweiss will stop SIPs in six schemes from 12 August.
The schemes affected by the latest announcements are:
For investors already running SIPs in these schemes, the change does not mean their existing investments are being withdrawn. Units accumulated so far will remain invested. Investors can continue to hold them, redeem their units, or switch to another scheme.
The restriction applies only to future SIP instalments. This means you can no longer continue the SIP investments you are currently making.
PGIM India and Edelweiss are not the first fund houses to take such action. According to Value Research data, 19 other international schemes had already stopped accepting existing SIPs.
These include schemes from fund houses such as Invesco, Motilal Oswal, Axis Mutual Fund, Kotak Mutual Fund, HDFC Mutual Fund and Mirae Asset Mutual Fund.
With the latest 9 schemes added, the total number of international schemes where existing SIPs have been stopped has risen to 28. However, around 40 international schemes are still running existing SIPs.
The availability of new SIP registrations is even more limited. At present, Baroda BNP Paribas Aqua FoF is the only international fund still accepting fresh SIP registrations.
Radhika Gupta, MD & CEO of Edelweiss Mutual Fund, mentioned in a post on X that the decision to close existing SIPs was not one the fund house was happy to take, but it had “no choice” because of the prevailing RBI limits on overseas investments.
Gupta clarified that “Edelweiss has only paused SIPs and not cancelled them”, and assured investors that they would restart if the limits are opened up.
There are two important restrictions:
Indian mutual funds collectively have a regulatory ceiling of about $7 billion for overseas investments. This limit has remained unchanged since early 2022.
As international markets and existing overseas investments grow, fund houses have less room to deploy additional money abroad. Once the industry-level limit is reached, AMCs cannot freely increase overseas investments even if investors continue to demand international funds.
Each fund house also has a separate overseas investment ceiling of about $1 billion. This means an AMC can run out of its permitted overseas investment capacity even if some headroom remains at the industry level.
As a result, restrictions can affect several schemes from the same fund house at once.
Disclaimer: This is purely for educational/ informational purposes and should not be taken as any sort of investment advice. Always consult a SEBI-registered advisor before making any investment decisions.
Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.
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