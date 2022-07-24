3 bank deposits with up to 8.15% interest rates for senior citizens

For investors who wish to build long-term wealth without relying on market-based returns and have a low-risk tolerance capacity, fixed deposit investments are the best debt option. Fixed deposits are year-round investments that offer a variety of benefits to investors, including tax advantages, liquidity, flexible maturities that can vary from seven days to ten years, low-cost investment options, and special advantages for senior citizens. Since the RBI increased the repo rate at its MPC meeting in June, interest rates on fixed deposits have been on the rise. As a result, older adults can now receive returns on fixed deposits that outpace inflation over their golden years. Retail inflation, as determined by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), decreased to 7.01 per cent in June. In this article, we'll discuss three fixed deposits from banks that are not only DICGC-insured but also offer senior citizens returns of up to 8.15 per cent, which is a significant impact on inflation and enables them to earn real returns on their fixed deposit investments.

