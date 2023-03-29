3 banks promising over 9% return on FD to senior citizens: Should you invest?

Investors should understand that high returns are typically associated with high risk, and this risk cannot be ignored when making investment decisions. While past returns and incidents are important considerations, they cannot be relied upon entirely. For instance, Punjab and Sind Bank and Maharashtra Co-operative Bank were popular choices for Indian investors, but when these banks collapsed, investors were left in a state of panic and their funds were stuck with the banks. According to data from SBI, deposits in India's regional rural banks are insured to the tune of 82.9%, while the figure is 66.5% for cooperative and local area banks and 76.4% for other types of banks.