3 benefits of income tax return (ITR) filing even if you earn below 2.5 lakh

ITR filing: The due date for income tax return (ITR) filing for FY 2021-22 is 31st July 2022. While it is advisable to file ITR on or before 31st July 2022 if one's annual income is above ₹2.5 lakh, it is also advisable for those whose annual income is below ₹2.5 lakh under certain circumstances. If an earning individual has incurred losses from the stock market, mutual funds, properties, etc. then in that case ITR filing will enable the earning individual to set off losses via income from other sources. Similarly, if the earning individual has went through TDS from its recruiter or from any other payer, then in that case too, ITR filing is must claim ITR refund.

