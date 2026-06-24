‘ ₹3 Cr in savings, yet he won't run the AC,’ Retirement money mistake your parents are making—and how you can help

Many retirees spend decades building wealth but struggle to spend it on themselves even after achieving financial security. The habit of saving becomes so deeply ingrained that they continue denying themselves comfort long after the need for sacrifice has passed. Here's a closer look at this mindset trap and what you can do to help your parents enjoy the wealth they worked so hard to create.
₹3 crores savings. Debt free house. Still he runs AC for exactly 1 hour a day in heat of June and then sweats it out as “Electricity bill is a waste. I see this very frequently. I call it Switch Failure,” Abhishek Kumar, SEBI-registered Investment Adviser (RIA) and Founder of SahajMoney writes on Linkedin sharing a real-life example from a portfolio review
According to Kumar, such cases are far more common than many realise. A large part of the older generation grew up in an era of scarcity — ration queues, years-long waiting lists for scooters, and limited financial security. Every rupee was carefully accounted for.
“For 40 years they sacrificed comfort for kids' fees, for daughters' weddings, for later and so "Save" got hardwired in. And after retirement, the "Spend" switch just jammed.”
In fact, since they are constantly preparing for a worst-case future, they often end up sacrificing the quality of the present—the very years they worked so hard to secure.
“The ending is the saddest part. Crores in the bank. Silk sarees never worn. Gold locked away. An empty house. All of it goes to heirs who didn't need it.”
“Money is energy, not paper to hoard. You worked 40 years to collect it. If you don't convert it into experiences now, it stays just paper. You didn't struggle your whole life to be called the richest patient in the ICU,” he concludes.
Sanchari Ghosh is an Assistant Editor at Mint with over 12 years of experience in journalism, specialising in personal finance, DLT & DeFi, geopolitics and foreign policy, with a particular emphasis on how these areas intersect. <br> She writes extensively about how money works in everyday life—helping readers navigate personal finance decisions. <br> As AI reshapes investing behaviour, capital is increasingly flowing into decentralized ecosystems, redefining how assets are managed, traded, and valued. She focuses on explaining how money flows within frameworks like Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT), DeFi protocols, and crypto markets—while also exploring what the future of money could look like in a trustless, programmable financial world. <br> She also focuses on immigration-related issues, simplifying complex topics around visas, passports, overseas financial planning, and the many practical challenges Indians face while moving or living abroad. <br> Alongside personal finance, Sanchari has a strong understanding of international politics, contemporary and historical conflicts, and global state decisions. She closely tracks how geopolitical developments influence economies, markets, and individual financial choices, bringing together finance and global affairs in her reporting. <br> She began her career as a desk editor, which gave her a strong foundation in news writing. Over time, her interest naturally shifted toward personal finance. Before joining Mint in 2020, she worked DNA, The Times of India, Outlook Money, BloombergQuint, and ETMoney. At Mint, she got an opportunity to expand her coverage to include immigration and geopolitical developments while continuing to closely follow personal finance trends and market movements.As a journalist, she is committed to accuracy, intellectual rigour, and fairness. <br> She is an English Major and her work took her across cities including Delhi, Mumbai, and Pune. Living independently from an early age gave her firsthand experience in managing life and money on her own. This practical exposure sparked her strong interest in personal finance. <br> Outside the newsroom, Sanchari is a sports enthusiast who regularly plays lawn tennis and squash. In her younger years, she was also a national-level badminton player.
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