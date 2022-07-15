3 DICGC-insured banks offering inflation-beating returns on tax saving FDs

The most popular investment choice for tax savers is tax saver fixed deposits, which allow investors to claim tax deductions annually up to ₹1.5 lakh under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act of 1961.
The most popular investment choice for tax savers is tax saver fixed deposits, which allow investors to claim tax deductions annually up to ₹1.5 lakh under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act of 1961. However, if the deposit is placed with a 5-year lock-in term, the tax benefit is also applied. As the name implies, tax-saving fixed deposits cannot be withdrawn prematurely. Jointly opened tax-saving fixed deposits can have tax benefits, but only the first holder is eligible to take advantage of deductions. Interest earned on these deposits is taxed according to your tax bracket, therefore the bank would deduct TDS if it exceeds ₹40,000 for regular customers and ₹50,000 for senior citizens in a given fiscal year. TDS can also be avoided by submitting Form 15G or 15H to the bank. Interest rates on fixed deposits have been rising since the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) increased the repo rate by 50 basis points to 4.9 per cent in June, however, inflation is a concern. Retail or CPI inflation in India slightly decreased to 7.01 per cent in June from 7.04 per cent the previous month, and to beat inflation, tax savers can look at the below DICGC-insured small finance banks that are offering inflation-beating returns on tax-saving fixed deposits to not only senior citizens but also to the non-senior citizens.
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank
On June 13, 2022, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank last changed its interest rates. With an additional rate of 0.50 per cent for senior citizens, the bank is now giving an interest rate to the general public of 2.90 per cent to 6.00 per cent following the revision. The bank is now giving an interest rate of 7.20 per cent to the general public and 7.70 per cent to senior citizens on tax-saving fixed deposits of 5 years or 60 months.
The tax saver fixed deposit from Jana Bank qualifies for a tax deduction of up to 1,50,000 rupees under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act of 1961. A tax-saving deposit can be made with a minimum deposit of ₹100 and a maximum deposit of ₹1,50,000 in a fiscal year. As the name implies, tax-saving FDs can be issued for a lock-in term of 5 Years (1825 Days), and the bank will not permit early withdrawal, loan/overdraft against fixed deposits, or auto-renewal. On tax-saving FDs, Jana Small Finance Bank is now offering an interest rate of 7.25% to the general public and 8.05% to senior citizens.
Fincare Small Finance Bank
Investors at Fincare Small Finance Bank have the choice of monthly, quarterly, or cumulative interest payouts on their tax-saving fixed deposits. To receive tax benefits, one must make a minimum investment of ₹5000 and a maximum contribution of ₹1.5 lakh annually for a lock-in period of 5 years. In addition, the bank provides older residents with doorstep services and an additional interest rate benefit of 0.50 per cent. Fincare Small Finance Bank is now giving an interest rate of 7 per cent to non-senior citizens and 7.50 per cent to older adults on tax-saving fixed deposits of 5 years or 60 months.