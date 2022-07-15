3 DICGC-insured banks offering inflation-beating returns on tax saving FDs

The most popular investment choice for tax savers is tax saver fixed deposits, which allow investors to claim tax deductions annually up to ₹1.5 lakh under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act of 1961. However, if the deposit is placed with a 5-year lock-in term, the tax benefit is also applied. As the name implies, tax-saving fixed deposits cannot be withdrawn prematurely. Jointly opened tax-saving fixed deposits can have tax benefits, but only the first holder is eligible to take advantage of deductions. Interest earned on these deposits is taxed according to your tax bracket, therefore the bank would deduct TDS if it exceeds ₹40,000 for regular customers and ₹50,000 for senior citizens in a given fiscal year. TDS can also be avoided by submitting Form 15G or 15H to the bank. Interest rates on fixed deposits have been rising since the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) increased the repo rate by 50 basis points to 4.9 per cent in June, however, inflation is a concern. Retail or CPI inflation in India slightly decreased to 7.01 per cent in June from 7.04 per cent the previous month, and to beat inflation, tax savers can look at the below DICGC-insured small finance banks that are offering inflation-beating returns on tax-saving fixed deposits to not only senior citizens but also to the non-senior citizens.

