3 five-star rated equity funds turn SIP of 10,000 to over 9 lac in 3 years

Bank of India Small Cap Fund - Direct Plan

The fund was introduced on December 19, 2018, and as of right now, Value Research has given it a 5-star rating. This fund has been operational for three years. As of June 30, 2022, the Bank of India Small Cap Fund Direct - Growth had assets under management (AUM) at ₹353.51 crores, and as of September 16, 2022, the fund's NAV was ₹29.01. The expense ratio for the fund is 1.12%, which is higher than the majority of other funds in the same category. As per the data of Value Research, the fund has generated an annualized return of 43.25% in the last 3 years. The total value of the investor's investment over the last three years would have been ₹9,45,874 if he or she had invested ₹1 lakh upfront and ₹10,000 through a systematic investment plan each month three years before.