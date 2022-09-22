3 five-star rated equity funds turn SIP of 10,000 to 14 lakh in 5 years

Although securities in equity mutual funds are susceptible to market risk but are proven to be the best investment category in the long term as historically equity mutual funds are proven to generate both inflation-beating and alpha returns.
Although securities in equity mutual funds are susceptible to market risk but are proven to be the best investment category in the long term as historically equity mutual funds are proven to generate both inflation-beating and alpha returns. However, equity mutual funds will only provide you with better returns if you know about your financial goal, how much risk you're ready to accept, and how long you want to invest. For investors who wish to make minimal equity investments, mutual funds are a preferable option as one may start investing in equity funds with as little as Rs. 100, and according to financial advisers, you should hold equity mutual funds for at least 5 years. Using a 5-year investment horizon as an example, we have chosen three 5-star rated equity mutual funds that have turned a monthly SIP of ₹10,000 into more than ₹14 lakhs over the course of five years.
Quant Infrastructure Fund Direct-Growth
Value Research has given the fund a 5-star rating. It was introduced on January 1, 2013. As of June 30, 2022, Quant Infrastructure Fund Direct-Growth had assets under management (AUM) at ₹666.65 crores, and as of September 21, 2022, the fund's NAV was ₹25.16. The fund is benchmarked against S&P BSE India Infrastructure TRI and has an expense ratio of 0.64%, which is lower than the majority of other funds in the same category. Quant Infrastructure Fund Direct-Growth returns during the past year have been 30.38%, and since its inception the fund has generated an average yearly return of 17.46%.
The fund outperformed the category average, which was 20.48% over the past five years, with an annualised return of 36.26%. A SIP of ₹10,000 that was started in the fund five years ago would now have been turned to ₹14.52 Lakh. The fund's annualised return over the past three years has surpassed the category average return of 32.68% by 54.79%. As a result, a SIP of ₹10,000 per month that was initiated three years ago for the fund would now have turned to ₹7.57 Lakh. In the last year, the fund has produced an absolute return of 17.80%, which is much higher than the category average of 12.33% and the 17.06% performance of the benchmark index during that period.
According to the figures above, the fund has doubled the money of investors every two years. The construction, metals & mining, materials, communication, and services sectors are all included in the fund's sector allocation methodology. The top 5 holdings of the fund are Adani Enterprises Ltd., State Bank of India, Larsen & Toubro Ltd., Ambuja Cements Ltd., Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd. In domestic equities, the fund has a total exposure of 100.54%, of which 59.13% are large-cap companies, 19.65% are mid-cap stocks, and 21.76% are small-cap stocks.
Quant Small Cap Fund Direct Plan-Growth
The fund was introduced on January 1, 2013, and Morningstar has given it a 5-star rating. As of June 30, 2022, Quant Small Cap Fund Direct Plan-Growth had assets under management (AUM) totalling ₹2,079 Crores, and as of September 21, 2022, the fund's NAV was ₹144.75. The fund is benchmarked with S&P BSE 250 SmallCap TRI and has an expense ratio of 0.62%, which is lower than that of the majority of other funds in the same category. Quant Small Cap Fund Direct Plan-Growth returns during the past year have been 12.48%, and since its inception the fund has generated an average annualized return of 16.05%.
The fund's annualised return over the previous five years was 36.93% more than the category's average return of 24.63%. Thus, a SIP of ₹10,000 per month that was begun in the fund five years ago would now have resulted in an investment return of ₹14.75 lakh. A SIP of ₹10,000 per month that was begun three years ago would now have grown to ₹7.74 Lakh since the fund has produced an annualised return of 56.63% higher than the category average of 36.11% over the past three years. The fund's absolute return over the past year was 9.52% stronger than the category average of 8.02% and benchmark index performance of 5.25%.
The calculations and returns mentioned above demonstrate how the fund was able to double investors' wealth every two years. Consumer staples, services, materials, healthcare, and construction sectors make up the fund's sector allocation strategy. ITC Ltd., IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd., Ambuja Cements Ltd., Hindustan Copper Ltd., and Himachal Futuristic Communications Ltd. are the top 5 holdings of the fund. The fund invests 99.31% of its assets in domestic equities, of which 71.89% are small-cap stocks, 19.79% are large-cap stocks, and 7.63% are mid-cap stocks.
Quant Tax Plan Direct-Growth
The fund was introduced on January 1, 2013, and Value Research has awarded it a 5-star rating. As of June 30, 2022, Quant Tax Plan Direct-Growth had assets under management (AUM) totalling ₹1,787 Crores, and as of September 21, 2022, the fund's NAV was ₹272.85. The fund is benchmarked on S&P BSE 500 TRI and has an expense ratio of 0.57%, which is lower than the majority of other ELSS funds. Since its debut, the Quant Tax Plan Direct-Growth has produced average yearly returns of 22.13%, with a 1-year return of 22.11%.
In the last 5 years, the fund has generated an annualized return of 35.25% higher than the category average of 16.33%, hence a SIP of ₹10,000 per month started 5 years ago in the fund would now have turned to ₹14.19 lakh. The fund has produced an annualised return over the past three years of 48.97%, which is much higher than the category average of 22.19%. As a consequence, a SIP of ₹10,000 initiated in the fund three years ago would have produced a current value of investment of ₹7.05 Lakh. The fund's absolute return over the past year was 17.13 per cent, which is much better than the category average of 6.1 per cent and benchmark index performance of 4.4 per cent.
The aforementioned math demonstrates how the fund has been able to double investors' wealth every two years. The Services, Consumer Staples, Materials, Financial, and Construction sectors make up this ELSS fund's sector allocation approach. Ambuja Cements Ltd., State Bank of India, ITC Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Ltd., Adani Ports, and Special Economic Zone Ltd. are the fund's top 5 holdings. In domestic equities, the fund has a 96.12% stake, of which 64.81% are large-cap companies, 20.2% are mid-cap stocks, and 11.11% are small-cap stocks.
