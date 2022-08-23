3 fixed deposits promising 8.15% to 8.75% returns for senior citizens

3 fixed deposits promising 8.15% to 8.75% returns for senior citizens2 min read . Updated: 23 Aug 2022, 11:06 AM IST
- Interest rates on fixed deposits have been rising since the MPC meeting held in August when the RBI increased the repo rate.
Interest rates on fixed deposits have been rising since the MPC meeting held in August when the RBI increased the repo rate. Retail inflation in India decreased slightly from 7.01% in June and 6.95% in March to a four-month low of 6.71% in July 2022. In the midst of bank interest rate hikes, several banks are now offering both non-senior and senior citizens fixed deposit returns that will outpace inflation. Fixed deposits are ideal for conservative debt investors who want flexible maturity terms with a fixed rate of return. For investors seeking assured returns in the midst of a turbulent equity market brought on by macroeconomic covariates and geopolitical concerns, fixed deposits might be a great choice right now, especially for older persons who tend to have lower risk tolerance. As a consequence, we have chosen three fixed deposits for older adults that can guarantee them interest rates of above 8% to 8.75%.