3 fixed-income plans for regular citizens with over 8% inflation-beating returns

Fixed income is an investment strategy that can provide a consistent income flow with less risk than stocks and mutual funds. The benefits of fixed income include risk-free returns, deposit safety, and long-term wealth building. Bank fixed income investments are seeing an interest rate rise since the hike in repo rate, although they are still below the inflation rate. In June 2022, India's annual inflation rate decreased from 7.04 per cent to 7.01 per cent, and investors, particularly non-senior persons, can now look at investments for returns that outperform inflation. Senior citizens are excluded from this concern because they receive additional rate benefits, and some private banks are now offering them fixed deposit returns that outpace inflation as a result of the interest rate hike. Therefore, regular customers or non-senior citizens looking for returns that outperform inflation in the current scenario can take a closer look at the investments listed below.

