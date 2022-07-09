3 flexi cap funds gave over 30% annualized returns in 2 years

According to data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI), flexi cap funds recorded the highest inflow of ₹2,511.74 Cr among equity mutual funds for the month of June. Flexi cap funds recorded net assets under management of ₹2,10,682.47 Cr and average net assets under management of ₹2,11,296.44 Cr for the month of June 2022, which are significantly higher than those of small-cap, mid-cap, ELSS, sectoral/thematic funds, multi-cap fund, and large & mid-cap fund despite having the highest positive inflows. Some flexi cap funds have achieved above 30% annualised returns in only two years, despite the weak or negative market conditions, where the Nifty has declined by 7.97% so far in 2022 owing to global reasons including FPI selling, pricier crude, and tightening monetary policy. Because no one wants to invest in a specific fund during a falling market, financial advisers urge investors to diversify their portfolios, which is one of the reasons that June had the highest inflows for the fund. And since flexi cap funds invest in large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap stocks irrespective of the predetermined market capitalisation, they are ideal for diversification. A Flexi cap mutual fund is a lower-risk fund for equity investors since the fund manager alters the exposure to large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap stocks based on the condition of the economy or market.

