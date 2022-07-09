3 flexi cap funds gave over 30% annualized returns in 2 years

According to data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI), flexi cap funds recorded the highest inflow of ₹2,511.74 Cr among equity mutual funds for the month of June.
According to data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI), flexi cap funds recorded the highest inflow of ₹2,511.74 Cr among equity mutual funds for the month of June. Flexi cap funds recorded net assets under management of ₹2,10,682.47 Cr and average net assets under management of ₹2,11,296.44 Cr for the month of June 2022, which are significantly higher than those of small-cap, mid-cap, ELSS, sectoral/thematic funds, multi-cap fund, and large & mid-cap fund despite having the highest positive inflows. Some flexi cap funds have achieved above 30% annualised returns in only two years, despite the weak or negative market conditions, where the Nifty has declined by 7.97% so far in 2022 owing to global reasons including FPI selling, pricier crude, and tightening monetary policy. Because no one wants to invest in a specific fund during a falling market, financial advisers urge investors to diversify their portfolios, which is one of the reasons that June had the highest inflows for the fund. And since flexi cap funds invest in large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap stocks irrespective of the predetermined market capitalisation, they are ideal for diversification. A Flexi cap mutual fund is a lower-risk fund for equity investors since the fund manager alters the exposure to large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap stocks based on the condition of the economy or market.
PGIM India Flexi Cap Fund - Direct Plan - Growth
One of the best things about the fund is it has been rated 5-star by Value Research, and CRISIL has also given the fund a no.1 ranking due to its performance among its peers. Assets under management (AUM) for PGIM India Flexi Cap Fund Direct-Growth were around ₹4236.15 Cr as of June 30, 2022, while the fund's NAV was ₹26.12 as of July 8, 2022. The 1-year returns for the PGIM India Flexi Cap Fund Direct-Growth are -0.11%. It has generated returns of 13.95 per cent annually on average since commencement. The fund's annualised return over the past two years has been 32.22 per cent, compared to the category's average return of 26.23 per cent. The fund has its asset allocation across Financial, Capital Goods, Technology, Automobile, Energy sectors and Infosys Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., Bharti Airtel Ltd., Axis Bank Ltd, are the fund’s top 5 holdings. The fund's 0.44 per cent expense ratio is lower than other flexi cap funds.
The fund has been rated 3-star by Value Research and as of June 30, 2022, the HDFC Flexi Cap Fund-Growth has assets under management (AUM) totalling ₹27433.08 Cr. As of 8th July 2022, the fund has a net asset value (NAV) of ₹990.29. The 1-year growth returns for the HDFC Flexi Cap Fund are 11.91 per cent. It has generated returns of 18.16 per cent annually on average since inception. The fund, however, has produced an annualised return of 33.99 per cent over the last two years. The fund's top 5 holdings are State Bank of India, ICICI Bank Ltd., Infosys Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., and HDFC Bank Ltd. The fund's portfolio management spans the financial, energy, technology, materials, capital goods, and materials sectors. The expense ratio of the fund, which is 1.72 per cent which is higher compared to the category average.
The fund has also been rated 3-star by Value Research and assets under management (AUM) of Franklin India Flexi Cap Fund Direct-Growth as of June 30, 2022 were ₹9491.5 Cr. The fund's net asset value (NAV) as of July 8th, 2022, is ₹976.95. The 1-year returns for the Franklin India Flexi Cap Fund Direct-Growth are 7.23%. It has generated returns of 15.21% annually on average since its debut. The fund has produced an annualised return of 32.06 per cent over the past two years and a category average return of 26.23 per cent. The fund's top 5 holdings are HDFC Bank Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., Infosys Ltd., Axis Bank Ltd., and Bharti Airtel Ltd and the fund's capital allocation spans the financial, technology, consumer goods, energy, and services sectors. The expense ratio of the fund, 1.14 per cent, is higher than most of the funds in the same category.