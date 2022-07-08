3 high-rated mid-cap funds given over 30% SIP returns in 3 years

The month of June saw a lot of market volatility and a downward trend. Despite this, mid-cap funds saw a net positive inflow of ₹1,851.67 Cr, and as of June 30, 2022, the number of folios was 91,32,054. When compared to large-cap stocks, mid-cap funds produce higher returns since they invest in the stock of mid-sized firms with rankings between 101 to 250, which have a stronger potential for growth in order to become large-cap. Out of mid-cap funds, 13 mid-cap funds, or 72%, surpassed the S&P BSE Mid Cap TRI based on 5-year daily rolling return data for 10 years, July 2, 2012 - July 1, 2022, according to Morningstar data as of July 6, 2022. This means that if investors stay involved for a long period, let's say more than 5 years, mid-cap funds typically tend to provide market-beating returns. For investors with a high-risk tolerance who want to build wealth over the long term, the risk-reward ratio tends to be higher for mid-cap funds since they entail a higher risk than large-cap funds. As a consequence, here are 3 mid-cap funds that have received a 5-star rating and have provided SIP returns of more than 30% over the course of three years.

