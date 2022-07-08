3 high-rated mid-cap funds given over 30% SIP returns in 3 years

The month of June saw a lot of market volatility and a downward trend. Despite this, mid-cap funds saw a net positive inflow of ₹1,851.67 Cr, and as of June 30, 2022, the number of folios was 91,32,054.
The month of June saw a lot of market volatility and a downward trend. Despite this, mid-cap funds saw a net positive inflow of ₹1,851.67 Cr, and as of June 30, 2022, the number of folios was 91,32,054. When compared to large-cap stocks, mid-cap funds produce higher returns since they invest in the stock of mid-sized firms with rankings between 101 to 250, which have a stronger potential for growth in order to become large-cap. Out of mid-cap funds, 13 mid-cap funds, or 72%, surpassed the S&P BSE Mid Cap TRI based on 5-year daily rolling return data for 10 years, July 2, 2012 - July 1, 2022, according to Morningstar data as of July 6, 2022. This means that if investors stay involved for a long period, let's say more than 5 years, mid-cap funds typically tend to provide market-beating returns. For investors with a high-risk tolerance who want to build wealth over the long term, the risk-reward ratio tends to be higher for mid-cap funds since they entail a higher risk than large-cap funds. As a consequence, here are 3 mid-cap funds that have received a 5-star rating and have provided SIP returns of more than 30% over the course of three years.
SBI Magnum Midcap Fund
The fund has been rated 4-star by Value Research and has been ranked no. 2 by CRISIL. Since its introduction, the fund has produced returns that average 19.05 per cent annually and 10.90 per cent over the past year. SBI Magnum Mid Cap Fund's assets under management (AUM) as of June 30, 2022 were around ₹6,891.23 Crores, while the fund's net asset value (NAV) was ₹147.16 as of 7th July 2022. The fund has produced annualised SIP returns of 20.68% in five years, 30.53% in three years, and 25.74% in two years. The asset allocation of the fund includes the auto, capital goods, financial, textile, and chemicals industries. Page Industries Ltd., Sheela Foam Ltd., TI Financial Holdings Ltd., Schaeffler India Ltd., and Crisil Ltd. are the top 5 holdings of the fund. The fund has an expense ratio of 1.03% which is higher compared to the category average.
This mid-cap fund has been rated 5-star by Value Research and CRISIL has ranked it no. 1 in the category. As of June 30, 2022, the PGIM India Midcap Opportunities Fund had assets under management (AUM) of ₹5,119.07 crores, and as of July 7, 2022, the fund's net asset value (NAV) was ₹44.7. The PGIM India Midcap Opportunities Fund has generated returns over the past year of 9.86 per cent and an average annual return of 19.02 per cent since its inception. The fund's annualised SIP returns over the course of five years, three years, and two years were 26.55 per cent, 36.53 per cent, and 26.11 per cent, respectively. The fund's top 5 holdings are ABB Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., TVS Motor Co. Ltd., Timken India Ltd., and Persistent Systems Ltd. The fund's asset allocation spans the capital goods, financial, automotive, healthcare, and materials sectors. The fund has a lower expense ratio of 0.45% which is lower compared to the same category.
Value Research has given Quant Mid Cap Fund a 5-star rating, while CRISIL has ranked it no.1. As of June 30, 2022, Quant Mid Cap Fund Direct-Growth had ₹510.93 crores in assets under management (AUM) as on 30th June 2022, and as of July 7, 2022, the fund's net asset value (NAV) was ₹125.04. Since its introduction, Quant Mid Cap Fund Direct-Growth has generated returns of an average of 15.97 per cent each year, including 10.13 per cent over the past year. The fund has produced annualised SIP returns of 25.81% over five years, 35.92% over three years, and 29.64% over two years. The expense ratio for the fund is 0.63 per cent, which is around average in the category. The fund's top 5 holdings are Patanjali Foods Ltd., Indian Hotels Co. Ltd., Canara Bank, Tata Communications Ltd., and Container Corpn. Of India Ltd. The fund's asset allocation spans the services, financial, consumer staples, energy, and communication sectors.