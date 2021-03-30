3 important things to know about RTGS fund transfer facility

The processing of RTGS is different from the National Electronic Funds Transfer (NEFT) System as in the case of NEFT, the transactions are received at a particular time and are processed in batches. However, in the case of the RTGS, the transactions are processed continuously through the day. The process of RTGS had been made available 24x7 since 14 December, 2020.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}