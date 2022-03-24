3 income tax amendments to Budget 2022 to take note of

Updated return is a provision introduced in Budget 2022 which allows individuals who may have missed out on declaring some income, to file an updated return within 2 years of the end of an assessment year. For example, if you miss out on declaring some income for FY 2021-22, this translates to AY 2022-23. You can file an updated return till FY 2024-25. The amendments tabled today extended this facility to loss returns as well. “A loss return is one in which a net loss is declared and no tax is payable. Updated returns are returns that you can file within 2 years of the end of the assessment year in question. In an updated return, you can include income that may have gotten inadvertently missed out and pay tax and penalty on it. The amended Finance Bill allows individuals who have filed a loss return to also be eligible to fill an updated return provided positive income is declared in the updated return," said Prakash Hegde, a Bengaluru based Chartered Accountant.

