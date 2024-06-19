3 investing mantras that catapulted Sam Zell to success
Sam Zell, amassed his wealth using notably unconventional strategies. Rather than shying away from calculated risks, Zell focused on rigorous risk assessment. Yet, he also prioritized minimizing risks wherever feasible, aiming for greater returns on the risks that remained unavoidable.
Sam Zell was a prominent American billionaire businessman and philanthropist known for his focus on real estate investment. He founded or controlled several notable companies, including Equity Residential, Equity International, EQ Office, Covanta, Tribune Media, and Anixter. At the time of his passing, Zell’s personal fortune was estimated at approximately $5.2 billion. Zell's investing principles include: