3 investing strategies that pushed Bill Miller to billionaire status
Bill Miller stands apart; he does not advocate value investing like many other esteemed investors. His approach to investing is so distinctive that financial experts often characterize his style as a fusion of various approaches synonymous with iconic value investors.
Bill Miller, an American investor, fund manager, and philanthropist, remains relatively overlooked in the realm of investing, despite his remarkable achievement of outperforming the S&P 500 index for an unprecedented 15 consecutive years while at the helm of Legg Mason Capital Management Value Trust. Naturally, this significantly surpassed any benchmark by orders of magnitude. However, his choice to invest in Bitcoin led to a decline of over 70 per cent in his fund over 18 months.