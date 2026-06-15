3 key metrics to evaluate before investing in debt funds: Average maturity, macaulay duration, and modified duration

Debt funds invest primarily in fixed-income securities such as government securities, treasury bills, corporate bonds, debentures, and commercial papers, depending on the specific fund's investment mandate. Hence, the returns generated by these funds depend largely on the performance of the underlying debt securities and movements in interest rates.

While many investors focus only on past returns, it is equally important to assess a debt fund's risk profile and sensitivity to interest rate movements. Such three key metrics are average maturity, macaulay duration, and modified duration.

Average maturity shows when the fund's underlying bonds are expected to mature, macaulay duration indicates how long it takes to recover the investment through cash flows, and modified duration measures how sensitive the fund's NAV is to changes in interest rates.

Let's understand each of these metrics in detail and why they matter while choosing a debt fund.

What is the average maturity? Average maturity represents the weighted average time remaining for all the debt securities in a fund's portfolio to mature. It gives you an idea of whether the fund primarily holds short-term, medium-term, or long-term bonds.

This metric is important because it indicates how sensitive a debt fund may be to changes in interest rates. Generally, funds with a higher average maturity invest in longer-dated securities, making them more sensitive to movements in interest rates.

For example, when interest rates rise, the prices of existing bonds usually fall. Since long-term bonds are more sensitive to such changes, debt funds with a higher average maturity may see a sharper decline in their NAVs. On the other hand, funds with shorter average maturities are likely to experience relatively lower volatility during the same period.

What is the macaulay duration? While average maturity tells you when the bonds in a portfolio are expected to mature, macaulay duration goes a step further by estimating the average time required for a fund to recover the bond's cost through coupon payments and principal repayment.

This metric is also used to analyze a debt fund's exposure to interest rate risk. In general, a higher macaulay duration indicates greater sensitivity to changes in interest rates, while a lower duration suggests comparatively lower risk.

It tells you the average time it takes for a debt fund to recover its investment from the cash flows generated by the bonds held in its portfolio. Hence, this also helps in aligning your investments with your suitable time horizon.

What is the modified duration? Modified duration is another important measure that helps you understand how much a debt fund's value could change when interest rates move. Modified duration estimates the percentage change in a bond's price for a 1% change in interest rates.

For example, if a debt fund has a modified duration of 5, its NAV can be expected to rise by approximately 5% if interest rates fall by 1%. Conversely, it may decline by around 5% if interest rates increase by the same amount. The higher the modified duration, the more sensitive the fund is to interest rate movements.

A debt fund with higher modified duration can deliver better returns when rates are falling, but may also carry greater downside risk when rates move upward.

Metric Average Maturity Macaulay Duration Modified Duration What it measures Average time until the fund's bonds mature Average time taken to recover the bond investment through cash flows Expected change in bond/fund price for a 1% change in interest rates Expressed in Years Years Years Focus area Maturity profile of the portfolio Interest rate risk and cash flow recovery Interest rate sensitivity of NAV Higher value means More long-term bonds in the portfolio Greater exposure to interest rate movements Larger impact on NAV when interest rates change Best used for Understanding portfolio tenor Assessing interest rate risk Estimating potential gains or losses from rate changes Example Average Maturity of 8 years means bonds mature, on average, in 8 years Macaulay Duration of 5 years means investment is recovered in about 5 years through cash flows Modified Duration of 5 means NAV may move about 5% for a 1% change in interest rates

How to compare debt funds using these metrics? Suppose you are comparing two medium-duration debt funds.

Metric Fund A Fund B Average Maturity 3 Years 7 Years Macaulay Duration 2.5 Years 6 Years Modified Duration 2.3 Years 5.5 Years

Fund B has a higher average maturity than Fund A, indicating that it holds longer-term bonds. This means Fund B is likely to be more sensitive to interest rate changes but may benefit more if interest rates decline.

Fund B's macaulay duration is 6 years compared with 2.5 years for Fund A. This suggests that investors in Fund B would take longer to recover their investment through coupon payments and principal repayment.

Fund B's modified duration of 5.5 is significantly higher than Fund A's 2.3. As a result, a 1% rise in interest rates could lead to an approximate 5.5% decline in Fund B's NAV, compared with only about 2.3% for Fund A.

But there is no single best debt fund. The right choice depends on your interest rate outlook and risk appetite. If you expect interest rates to rise, Fund A may be a better choice because its lower average maturity, macaulay duration, and modified duration make it less vulnerable to rate hikes.

If you expect interest rates to fall, Fund B may be more attractive because longer-duration bonds tend to gain more when rates decline.

If your priority is stability and capital preservation, you can choose the fund with lower duration metrics. If you can tolerate short-term volatility in return for potentially higher returns, a fund with higher duration metrics may be suitable.