From screen scares to financial savvy: Extracting 3 hidden money lessons from The First Omen
First Omen is a psychological scary movie set in Rome in 1971, where a novice nun uncovers dark secrets in a convent, battling evil and facing signs of danger. The film offers lessons on being cautious with investments and trusting the right people with your money.
If you like scary movies, then you are going to enjoy this psychological scary movie called First Omen. It has everything you need to sit on the edge of your seat (or be stuck to it out of sheer fright) and the most important thing: a story that will keep you interested, even after the reveal.